Nike’s Kobe line continues to be amongst the most popular sneakers in the League once again with a bevy of players rocking the latest Nike Kobe A.D. Mid. Amongst those rocking the silhouette were Andre Iguodala, DeMar DeRozan, Devin Booker, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Tobias Harris, Wayne Ellington and James Johnson. Kobe connoisseurs Tyler Ulis and P.J. Tucker rocked the Nike Zoom Kobe 4 Prelude and Nike Zoom Kobe 6 FTB respectively.

The night’s most colorful model belonged to the Hawks’ Malcolm Delaney who brought out the Nike Hyperdunk 2017 Chicago FINAO which was designed in homage for former Simeon player, Saieed Ivery. Other noteworthy kicks on the night were John Wall and Gary Harris’ Nike PG1s, James Harden’s adidas Harden Vol.1 “Gravy” and the “Rosso Corsa” Air Jordan XXXII seen on the feet of Otto Porter Jr.

