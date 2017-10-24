-
Stephen Curry: Under Armour Curry 4
Giannis Antentokounmpo: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
Otto Porter Jr.: Air Jordan XXXII
Joel Embiid: adidas Mad Bounce
Bradley Beal: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
P.J. Tucker: Nike Kobe 6 FTB
Thon Maker: adidas Crazy Explosive 2017 Primeknit
Dewayne Dedmon: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier 11, James Johnson: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
James Harden: adidas Harden Vol.1
Andre Iguodala: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
Danny Green: Nike Kyrie 3, DeMar DeRozan: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
Tyler Ulis: Nike Zoom Kobe 4 Prelude
Kevin Durant: Nike Zoom KDX
Tobias Harris: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid, Ben Simmons: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
Mike Conley: Air Jordan XXXII
Harrison Barnes: adidas Mad Bounce, Draymond Green: Nike React Hyperdunk 2017 Flyknit
Otto Porter Jr.: Air Jordan XXXII, Gary Harris Jr.: Nike PG1
Joel Embiid: adidas Mad Bounce, Andre Drummond: Air Jordan XXXII
Devin Booker: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid, George Hill: Peak Monster GH3
Malcolm Delaney: Nike Hyperdunk 2017 Low, Wayne Ellington: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
Brandon Paul: Nike React Hyperdunk 2017 Flyknit, Kyle Lowry: adidas Crazylight Boost 2016
De'Aaron Fox: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
Taurean Prince: adidas Crazy 8
Dennis Smith Jr.: Under Armour Drive 4 Low, Jordan Bell: Nike PG1
Josh Jackson: Under Armour Curry One Low
LaMarcus Aldridge: Jordan Super.Fly 2017, Kyle Lowry: adidas Crazylight Boost 2016
Marcin Gortat: Nike Hypershift, Nikola Jokic: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
Kemba Walker: Jordan Super.Fly 4, Gary Payton II: Nike Zoom KDX
Mike James: Nike Kyrie 2
NBA Kicks of the Night
Nike’s Kobe line continues to be amongst the most popular sneakers in the League once again with a bevy of players rocking the latest Nike Kobe A.D. Mid. Amongst those rocking the silhouette were Andre Iguodala, DeMar DeRozan, Devin Booker, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Tobias Harris, Wayne Ellington and James Johnson. Kobe connoisseurs Tyler Ulis and P.J. Tucker rocked the Nike Zoom Kobe 4 Prelude and Nike Zoom Kobe 6 FTB respectively.
The night’s most colorful model belonged to the Hawks’ Malcolm Delaney who brought out the Nike Hyperdunk 2017 Chicago FINAO which was designed in homage for former Simeon player, Saieed Ivery. Other noteworthy kicks on the night were John Wall and Gary Harris’ Nike PG1s, James Harden’s adidas Harden Vol.1 “Gravy” and the “Rosso Corsa” Air Jordan XXXII seen on the feet of Otto Porter Jr.
.@ThonMaker14's Crazy Explosives? Too nice. pic.twitter.com/HQh0EJ3K44
— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) October 24, 2017
Make sure to check out the rest of Monday night’s NBA kicks in our latest gallery above.
