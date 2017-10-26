-
-
LeBron James: Nike LeBron 15
-
Stephen Curry: Under Armour Curry 4
-
James Harden: adidas Harden Vol.1
-
DeMar DeRozan: Nike Zoom Kobe 1 FTB
-
Draymond Green: Nike React Hyperdunk 2017
-
Kevin Durant: Nike KD X
-
Marc Gasol: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
-
Nikola Jokic: Nike React Hyperdunk 2017, Dwight Howard: Peak DH3
-
Paul George: Nike PG1
-
Lonzo Ball: BBB ZO2 Prime Remix, John Wall: Nike PG1
-
Russell Westbrook: Air Jordan XXXI
-
Eric Gordon: adidas Crazy Explosive Low 2016
-
Jeff Green: Air Jordan XXXII
-
Victor Oladipo: Air Jordan XXXII
-
Stanley Johnson: Nike Kyrie 3
-
Carmelo Anthony: Jordan Melo M13
-
P.J. Tucker: Air Jordan IX Retro, Ben Simmons: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
-
Andre Drummond: Air Jordan XXXII
-
Avery Bradley: Nike PG1
-
Kyle Lowry: adidas Crazy Explosive Low 2016
-
Bradley Beal: NIke Hyperdunk 2017 Low
-
LaMarcus Aldridge: Jordan Super.Fly 2017, James Johnson: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
-
J.R. Smith: Nike LeBron 14 Low, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Nike Kyrie 3
-
Kemba Walker: Air Jordan X Retro, Jamal Murray: adidas Consortium Day One ADO Crazy Explosive Low
-
Nerlens Noel: Nike Zoom Solider 11, Mike Conley: Air Jordan XXXII
-
Donovan Mitchell: adidas Crazy Explosive Low 2016
-
Devin Booker: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Low
-
Taj Gibson: adidas Crazy Explosive 2017 Primeknit, Tobias Harris: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
-
Kemba Walker: Air Jordan X Retro, Gary Harris Jr.: Nike PG1
-
Mario Chalmers: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid, Dennis Smith Jr: Under Armour Drive 4 Low
-
Brandon Ingram: adidas Crazy Explosive Low 2016
-
T.J. Warren: Nike KD X
-
Karl-Anthony Towns: Nike Hyperdunk 2017, Henry Ellenson: adidas Harden Vol.1
-
Kyle Korver: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid, Joe Harris: Nike Zoom HyperRev 2017
1 of 35
NBA Kicks of the Night
In the much anticipated match-up between Lonzo Ball and John Wall, the veteran outperformed the rookie, but it was Ball helping lead his team to the win. Ball debuted a white colorway of his BBB ZO2 Prime Remix while Wall went with his go-to model this season, the Nike PG1. In Brooklyn, LeBron James wore a grey PE of his Nike LeBron 15 in the Cavs upset loss to the Nets while in Philly, Eric Gordon sunk the Sixers with a buzzer beating three in his adidas Crazy Explosive Low 2016 PE to lead Houston to the victory.
Other noteworthy kicks hitting the floor included Dwight Howard in a Hornets colorway of his latest signature model, the Peak DH3, which happens to be the world’s first 3-D printed basketball sneaker, Jamal Murray in the adidas Consortium ADO Day One Crazy Explosive Low, Jeff Green, Victor Oladipo and Andre Drummond in Air Jordan XXXII PEs and Paul George in another dope PE colorway of his Nike PG1 and Stanley Johnson in the “EYBL” Nike Kyrie 3.
Langston Galloway stunted the hardest, going with the ultra-rare Nike Air Zoom Generation “Gloria.” The colorway, named after LeBron’s mother, dropped back in 2004 in very limited quantities, mostly for friends and family of the King.
Langston Galloway broke out the "Gloria" AZGs. Damn. pic.twitter.com/v8IJCHHbff
— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) October 26, 2017
Check out the rest of Wednesday’s NBA kicks up top.
Photos via Getty Images
Commentscomments powered by Disqus