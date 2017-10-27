-
-
Kyrie Irving: Nike Kyrie 3
-
DeMarcus Cousins: Nike Air Max Dominate
-
Mike Conley: Air Jordan XXXII
-
Giannis Antetokounmpo: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
-
Greg Monroe: Air Jordan XXXII
-
Blake Griffin: Jordan Super.Fly 2017, Maurice Harkless: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
-
Damian Lillard: adidas Dame 4
-
Mario Chalmers: Nike Kobe A.D.
-
Al Horford: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
-
Tyreke Evans: Nike Kyrie 3, Gian Clavell: Nike Zoom Clear Out
-
Lauri Markkanen: Nike Kyrie 3, Mike Muscala: Nike React Hyperdunk 2017
-
Jarell Martin: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier 11, Dennis Smith Jr.: Under Armour Drive 4 Low
-
Austin Rivers: adidas Dame 4, C.J. McCollum: Li-Night Yu Shuai 11
-
Taurean Prince: adidas D Lillard 2
-
Harrison Barnes: adidas Mad Bounce
-
Denzel Valentine: Nike Kobe A.D., Dewayne Dedmon: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier 11
-
De'Aaron Fox: Nike Kobe A.D., Ian Clark: Nike PG1
-
Patrick Beverley: adidas D Rose 8
1 of 19
NBA Kicks of the Night
While Chicago rookie Lauri Markkanen stole the spotlight with his clutch three-pointer late in the game while rocking an all-red Nike Kyrie 3, Chicago’s Robin Lopez put forth another workmanlike effort in the night’s most colorful kicks. Lopez once again took the floor in his “Sideshow Rob” custom adidas Crazy Explosive Low 2016s which he showcased several days ago on his Instagram.
These "Sideshow Rob" Crazy Explosives are next level. pic.twitter.com/9Pdb0rqIiG
— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) October 27, 2017
Kyrie Irving spoiled Milwaukee’s “Return to the Mecca” as he rocked a crisp white/green pair of his Nike Kyrie 3 in leading Boston to the 96-89 win. Bucks’ star Giannis Antetokounmpo had another monster game as he tallied 28 and 10 in the “Detached” Nike Kobe A.D. Mid.
The night’s biggest star was DeMarcus Cousins’ as he made a successful return to Sacramento dropping 41 points to go with 23 boards in the Pelicans’ 114-106 win. Cousins once again took the floor in his white/gold colorway of the Nike Air Max Dominate. And out in Los Angeles, Blake Griffin went into super hero mode as he dropped a game-winning three pointer in his “Game Royal” Jordan Super.Fly 2017 to send the Clips to a victory over the Blazers.
The rest of the night’s NBA sneaker action is just a few clicks away.
Related
Post Up: Blake Griffin Beats Portland at the Buzzer
Photos via Getty Images
Commentscomments powered by Disqus