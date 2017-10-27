While Chicago rookie Lauri Markkanen stole the spotlight with his clutch three-pointer late in the game while rocking an all-red Nike Kyrie 3, Chicago’s Robin Lopez put forth another workmanlike effort in the night’s most colorful kicks. Lopez once again took the floor in his “Sideshow Rob” custom adidas Crazy Explosive Low 2016s which he showcased several days ago on his Instagram.

These "Sideshow Rob" Crazy Explosives are next level. pic.twitter.com/9Pdb0rqIiG — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) October 27, 2017

Kyrie Irving spoiled Milwaukee’s “Return to the Mecca” as he rocked a crisp white/green pair of his Nike Kyrie 3 in leading Boston to the 96-89 win. Bucks’ star Giannis Antetokounmpo had another monster game as he tallied 28 and 10 in the “Detached” Nike Kobe A.D. Mid.

The night’s biggest star was DeMarcus Cousins’ as he made a successful return to Sacramento dropping 41 points to go with 23 boards in the Pelicans’ 114-106 win. Cousins once again took the floor in his white/gold colorway of the Nike Air Max Dominate. And out in Los Angeles, Blake Griffin went into super hero mode as he dropped a game-winning three pointer in his “Game Royal” Jordan Super.Fly 2017 to send the Clips to a victory over the Blazers.

