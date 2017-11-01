-
-
Paul George: Nike PG1
-
De'Aaron Fox: Nike Kobe A.D.
-
Lance Stephenson: Air Jordan IV Retro
-
Russell Westbrook: Air Jordan XXXI
-
Kyle Kuzma: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid, Langston Galloway: Air Jordan V Retro
-
Devin Booker: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Low
-
Jerami Grant: Air Jordan VII Retro, Giannis Antetokounmpo: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
-
Carmelo Anthony: Jordan Melo M13
-
DeAndre Liggins: Nike Kyrie 3
-
Mike James: Nike Kyrie 2, D'Angelo Russell: Nike Kyrie 3
-
Domantas Sabonis: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid, Willie Cauley-Stein: Nike KD X
-
Lonzo Ball: BBB ZO2 Prime Remix, Reggie Jackson: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
-
Brandon Ingram: adidas Crazy Explosive, Tobias Harris: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
-
Buddy Hield: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid, Victor Oladipo: Air Jordan XXXII
-
Malcolm Brogdon: Nike KD 9
-
Andre Drummond: Air Jordan XXXII, Julius Randle: Nike Kobe A.D.
-
Josh Jackson: Under Armour Drive 4
-
Jordan Clarkson: Nike Kyrie 3, Avery Bradley: Air Jordan XXXI Low
NBA Halloween Kicks of the Night
There was only a quartet of games on Halloween night in the NBA, but several players made sure to bring out some serious sneaker treats. Running with the Joker theme, Kyle Kuzma donned a pair of the Nike Kobe Mid A.D customized with graphics featuring Batman’s nemesis.
De’Aaron Fox used the Nike Kobe A.D., but in a more lowkey fashion as he rocked a Halloween PE model done in the Joker’s colors. And staying with the purple theme, Tyler Ulis once again brought out the Nike Zoom Kobe IV Prelude to earn SLAM’s Sneaker of the Night.
A couple of Air Jordan Retros were spotted last night as well with Lance Stephenson following up his “Chutney” XIIIs with a pair of the “Thunder” Air Jordan IV. Jerami Grant donned the colorful “Barcelona Days” Air Jordan VII and Langston Galloway continued his strong sneaker campaign with a pair of the Air Jordan V.
Make sure to peep all these kicks along with Paul George‘s incredible Nike PG1 in our Halloween NBA Kicks round-up.
