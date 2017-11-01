There was only a quartet of games on Halloween night in the NBA, but several players made sure to bring out some serious sneaker treats. Running with the Joker theme, Kyle Kuzma donned a pair of the Nike Kobe Mid A.D customized with graphics featuring Batman’s nemesis.

Kuz brought out some custom "Joker" Kobe AD Mids 🔥🎃🃏 📷: @Lakers pic.twitter.com/7JAIVM7FeS — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) November 1, 2017

De’Aaron Fox used the Nike Kobe A.D., but in a more lowkey fashion as he rocked a Halloween PE model done in the Joker’s colors. And staying with the purple theme, Tyler Ulis once again brought out the Nike Zoom Kobe IV Prelude to earn SLAM’s Sneaker of the Night.

A couple of Air Jordan Retros were spotted last night as well with Lance Stephenson following up his “Chutney” XIIIs with a pair of the “Thunder” Air Jordan IV. Jerami Grant donned the colorful “Barcelona Days” Air Jordan VII and Langston Galloway continued his strong sneaker campaign with a pair of the Air Jordan V.

Make sure to peep all these kicks along with Paul George‘s incredible Nike PG1 in our Halloween NBA Kicks round-up.

Related

Post Up: Thunder Rising

Photos via Getty Images