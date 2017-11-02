-
-
LeBron James: Nike LeBron 15
-
LeBron James: Nike LeBron 15
-
P.J. Tucker: Air Jordan IX Retro
-
James Harden: adidas Harden Vol.1
-
Dwyane Wade: Li-Ning Way of Wade 6
-
DeMar DeRozan: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
-
Dirk Nowitzki: Nike Air Max Premiere
-
Zhou Qi: Nike Hyperdunk 2017, Kristaps Porzingis: adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit 2017
-
Kevin Love: Nike Hyperdunk 2017, Victor Oladipo: Air Jordan XXXII
-
Bradley Beal: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
-
DeMarcus Cousins: Nike Air Max Dominate
-
Josh Richardson: Air Jordan XIII Retro
-
John Wall: Nike PG1, Tyler Ulis: Nike Kobe 8
-
Nene Hilario: Air Jordan XXXI
-
Tyler Ulis: Nike Kobe 8
-
Donovan Mitchell: adidas Dame 4, Rodney Hood: Nike Kyrie 3
-
Tim Hardaway Jr.: Air Jordan XXXI Low
-
Damian Lillard: adidas Dame 4
-
Blake Griffin: Jordan Super.Fly 2017
-
Dennis Schroder: Nike Kobe Mid A.D.
-
Malik Monk: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid, Khris Middleton: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
-
T.J. Warren: Nike KD X
-
Wilson Chandler: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
-
Goran Dragic: adidas Dame 4, Lauri Markkanen: Nike Kyrie 3
-
Andrew Wiggins: adidas Crazy Explosive 2016, Jrue Holiday: Nike PG1
-
Karl-Anthony Towns: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
-
C.J. McCollum: Li-Ning Sonic 5
-
Tyreke Evans: Nike Kyrie 3, Aaron Gordon: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
-
Damien Wilkins: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid, Jeff Green: Air Jordan XXXII, Thaddeus Young: Nike PG1, Kevin Love: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
-
Lance Stephenson: Air Jordan IV Retro
-
Devin Booker: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
-
Jayson Tatum: Nike PG1, Bogdan Bogdanovic: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
-
Ben Simmons: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
-
Jimmy Butler: Air Jordan XXXII, E'twaun Moore: Q4 495 Low
-
Vince Carter: Nike Air Max Dominate, Semi Ojeleye: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier XI
-
Emmanuel Mudiay: Under Armour Curry 4, Kyle Lowry: adidas Crazy Explosive Low 2016
-
Paul Millsap: Nike Zoom Shift, Pascal Siakam: Nike KD X
-
Garrett Temple: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid, Jaylen Brown: adidas Dame 4
-
Ricky Rubio: adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit 2017, Damian Lillard: adidas Dame 4
-
Kemba Walker: Jordan Super.Fly 4
-
Harrison Barnes: adidas Mad Bounce
NBA Kicks of the Night
He’s already got one of the most popular models in the League, but Kyrie Irving straight smashed the sneaker game last night with his latest Nike Kyrie 3 PE. Irving paid homage to the classic Nike SB “Rayguns” series with a pair in the exact colorway complete with the alien icon on the heel.
Kyrie cooked up a colorway to pay tribute to the "Raygun" Nike SB. Yooo! pic.twitter.com/TdJcRMyxg9
— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) November 2, 2017
Out in Cleveland, LeBron James took the court in two grey colored – but different – versions of his Nike LeBron 15.
P.J. Tucker continued to lay claim to the League’s sneaker crown as he donned the “Motorboat Jones” Air Jordan IX while Josh Richardson also went the retro route with the Air Jordan XIII. The night also saw three players go for 40+ points as both Khris Middleton and Bradley Beal wore the Nike Hyperdunk 2017 and T.J. Warren rocked the Nike KD X in a black/grey colorway.
If the rest of November is going to be like last night, then sneakerheads have a lot to look forward to. Peep the rest of our recap just ahead.
Photos via Getty Images
