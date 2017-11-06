-
LeBron James: Nike LeBron 15
LeBron James: Nike LeBron 15
Lance Stephenson: Nike Zoom Kobe 5 Prelude
Jimmy Butler: Air Jordan XXXII
Russell Westbrook: Air Jordan 30.5
Kristaps Porzingis: adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit 2017, Tim Hardaway Jr: Air Jordan XXXI Low, Lance Thomas: Jordan Melo M13
Markieff Morris: Nike Air Foamposite One
Victor Oladipo: Air Jordan XXXII
DeMar DeRozan: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
Andrew Wiggins: adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit 2017
Kyrie Irving: Nike Kyrie 3
Derrick Rose: adidas D Rose 8
Hassan Whiteside: Nike LeBron 12
Dwyane Wade: Li-Ning Way of Wade 6
Marvin Williams: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
Goran Dragic: adidas Dame 4
Jusuf Nurkic: Nike KD X, Paul George: Nike PG1
Carmelo Anthony: Jordan Melo M13, Damian Lillard: adidas Dame 4
Blake Griffin: Jordan Super.Fly 2017, Goran Dragic: adidas Dame 4
James Johnson: Air Jordan XI Retro Low I.E.
Otto Porter Jr.: Air Jordan XXXII
Dwight Howard: Peak DH3
Karl-Anthony Towns: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
Lonzo Ball: BBB ZO2 Prime Remix, Mike Conley: Air Jordan XXXI
Devin Booker: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
Jeff Green: Air Jordan XXXII, Dennis Schroder: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
Jayson Tatum: Nike Kyrie 3
Bradley Beal: Nike Hyperdunk 2017, Pascal Siakam: Nike KD X
Nene Hilario: Air Jordan XXXI, Donovan Mitchell: adidas Dame 4, P.J. Tucker: Nike Kobe Mid A.D.
Julius Randle: Nike Kobe A.D.
Tyreke Evans: Nike Kyrie 3, Josh Hart: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
C.J. McCollum: Li-Ning Yu Shuai 11
LaMarcus Aldridge: Jordan Super.Fly 2017, Marquese Chriss: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
Brook Lopez: adidas Crazy Explosive 2017, Marc Gasol: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
Aaron Gordon: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
Kyle Kuzma: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
Cody Zeller: Air Jordan XXXII
Thabo Sefolosha: Nike Air Max 90
Tyson Chandler: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
Dwayne Bacon: Air Jordan X Retro, Andrew Wiggins: adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit 2017
NBA Kicks of the Night
With 10 games on the NBA slate, Sunday’s action gave sneakerheads plenty of eye-candy. We start off in Houston where James Harden had the night’s best performance as he tallied a career-high 56 points in a white/heather grey PE of his adidas Harden Vol.1.
The Beard went brazy with 56 points in some Harden Vol. 1 PEs 🚀 pic.twitter.com/LudpVOHn0R
— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) November 6, 2017
In New York, Lance Stephenson is serious about coming for that sneaker crown as he rocked yet another head turner. For this go-round, Born Ready donned the Nike Zoom Kobe 5 Prelude. Lance’s Pacers lost to Kristaps Porzingis and the Knicks as KP put on a show in his adidas Crazy Explosive PEs.
Continuing on in Cleveland, LeBron James once again rocked two PE pairs of his Nike LeBron 15 while Jeff Green rocked another strong Air Jordan XXXII PE. The Air Jordan XXXII continued to shine with several other notable PE models including Jimmy Butler’s all-white low, Cody Zeller’s Hornets flavored number and the best look yet at Victor Oladipo‘s Pacers model.
Other notable kicks on the evening included Markieff Morris‘ “Fighter Jet” Nike Air Foamposite One, Dwayne Bacon’s “Charlotte” Air Jordan X Retro, James Johnson‘s Air Jordan XI Retro Low I.E. “Gym Red” and Julius Randle‘s Nike Kobe A.D.
Peep the rest of Sunday’s best in our recap above.
