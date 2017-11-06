With 10 games on the NBA slate, Sunday’s action gave sneakerheads plenty of eye-candy. We start off in Houston where James Harden had the night’s best performance as he tallied a career-high 56 points in a white/heather grey PE of his adidas Harden Vol.1.

The Beard went brazy with 56 points in some Harden Vol. 1 PEs 🚀 pic.twitter.com/LudpVOHn0R — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) November 6, 2017

In New York, Lance Stephenson is serious about coming for that sneaker crown as he rocked yet another head turner. For this go-round, Born Ready donned the Nike Zoom Kobe 5 Prelude. Lance’s Pacers lost to Kristaps Porzingis and the Knicks as KP put on a show in his adidas Crazy Explosive PEs.

Continuing on in Cleveland, LeBron James once again rocked two PE pairs of his Nike LeBron 15 while Jeff Green rocked another strong Air Jordan XXXII PE. The Air Jordan XXXII continued to shine with several other notable PE models including Jimmy Butler’s all-white low, Cody Zeller’s Hornets flavored number and the best look yet at Victor Oladipo‘s Pacers model.

Other notable kicks on the evening included Markieff Morris‘ “Fighter Jet” Nike Air Foamposite One, Dwayne Bacon’s “Charlotte” Air Jordan X Retro, James Johnson‘s Air Jordan XI Retro Low I.E. “Gym Red” and Julius Randle‘s Nike Kobe A.D.

Peep the rest of Sunday’s best in our recap above.

Photos via Getty Images