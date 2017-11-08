-
Malik Monk: Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low
Jamal Murray: adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit 2017
Justin Holiday: Nike PG1
Kristaps Porzingis: adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit 2017
Giannis Antetokounmpo: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
Otto Porter Jr.: Air Jordan XXXII
DeMar DeRozan: Nike Kobe 6 FTB
Wilson Chandler: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
Delon Wright: Under Armour Curry 4
Damian Lillard: adidas Dame 4
Harrison Barnes: adidas Mad Bounce
Cristiano Felicio: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
C.J. McCollum: Li-Ning Power 4
Lucas Nogueira: Jordan Fly Unlimited
Russell Westbrook: Air Jordan 30.5
Iman Shumpert: Air Jordan VI Retro
Harrison Barnes: adidas Mad Bounce, John Wall: Nike PG1
Victor Oladipo: Air Jordan XXXI Low
De'Aaron Fox: Nike Kobe A.D.
Dwyane Wade: Li-Ning Way of Wade 6
Dennis Smith Jr.: Under Armour Drive 4 Low
Mike Conley: Air Jordan XXXI
Donovan Mitchell: adidas Dame 4
Willie Reed: Nike LeBron 14, LaMarcus Aldridge: Jordan Super.Fly 2017
Paul Millsap: Nike Zoom Shift
Thaddeus Young: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid, Anthony Davis: Nike Air Max Dominate
D'Angelo Russell: Nike Kyrie 3
Ben Simmons: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
Joe Young: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
Blake Griffin: Jordan Super.Fly 2017, Rudy Gay: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
Paul George: Nike PG1
Kyle Lowry: adidas Crazy Explosive Low 2016, Kris Dunn: adidas Dame 3
Danny Green: Nike PG1, Austin Rivers: adidas Dame 4
Jeremy Lamb: Nike PG1, Doug McDermott: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
Dario Saric: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
Buddy Hield: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
Gary Harris: Nike PG1
Nikola Jokic: Nike Hyperdunk 2017, Tyler Zeller: adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit 2017
Lance Stephenson: Nike Kobe 11 ALT
Courtney Lee: Nike PG1, Kemba Walker: Jordan Super.Fly 4
Carmelo Anthony: Jordan Melo M13, Skal Labissiere: Nike Kyrie 2
NBA Kicks of the Night
Tuesday night delivered another bountiful amount of fire kicks around the League. We start off with King James who rocked yet another PE of his Nike LeBron 15. This edition, officially called the “New Heights,” is a charcoal colorway with underlying hints of wine. In the same game, Iman Shumpert opted for some retro steez as he brought out the “Maroon” Air Jordan VI while Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo went with this go-to model this year, the Nike Kobe A.D. Mid.
On the topic of the A.D. Mid, Wilson Chandler rocked a bangin’ black/metallic gold colorway.
.@wilsonchandler brought out a never-before-seen Kobe AD Mid colorway. Sheesh. pic.twitter.com/hODDWHYWat
— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) November 8, 2017
A close-up shot of Cristiano Felicio’s red/black Kobe A.D. Mid model were amongst several close-up sneaker images from the Bulls and Raptors game. Other models from that game were DeMar DeRozan‘s Nike Zoom Kobe 6 FTB and Justin Holiday’s Nike PG1 “Baseline.”
Jamal Murray rocked a colorful custom edition of the adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit 2017 which featured the Nuggets’ alternate logo on the medial side. Kristaps Porzingis rocked one of his Knicks’ colored models en route to a clutch performance against the Hornets.
Last but not least, Lance Stephenson added another model in his bid for NBA sneaker king as he wore the Nike Kobe 11 ALT, and Malik Monk continues to show Kobe love with a wear of the Nike Kobe 9 Elite Low “Beethoven.”
Catch up on Tuesday night’s sneaker action with our latest gallery.
