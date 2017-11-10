The Cavaliers and Rockets affair was the quite the show for basketball and sneaker fans with stars LeBron James and James Harden absolutely filling up the stat sheets in player exclusives of their respective signature models. The Beard led Houston to the 117-113 victory and finished the night with a triple-double in a black patterned colorway of the adidas Harden Vol.1 while James brought out yet another colorway of his LeBron 15s.

P.J. Tucker made sure to make his presence known as he rocked a pair of Air Jordan Countdown pack retros in the Air Jordan XVI and the Air Jordan X. Not to be slept on, Dwyane Wade wore a navy colorway of his Li-Ning Way of Wade 6, Iman Shumpert donned some electric Nike Kyrie 3 customs and Jeff Green wore the “Veterans Day” Air Jordan XVIII Retro. But Chris Paul killed the game softly in a pair of buttery “Jeter” Air Jordan XI Retro PEs in navy suede and white complete with tonal navy leather laces.

Get a rundown of the rest of Thursday’s sneaker game in our latest gallery up top.

