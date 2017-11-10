-
-
Chris Paul: Air Jordan XI Retro
-
LeBron James: Nike LeBron 15
-
P.J. Tucker: Air Jordan X Retro
-
Jeff Green: Air Jordan XVIII Retro
-
Dwyane Wade: Li-Ning Way of Wade 6
-
Otto Porter Jr.: Air Jordan XXXII
-
Russell Westbrook: Air Jordan 30.5
-
Joel Embiid: adidas Mad Bounce
-
Paul George: Nike PG1
-
DeMar DeRozan: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
-
Carmelo Anthony: Jordan Melo M13
-
Ben Simmons: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
-
Jerami Grant: Air Jordan VII Retro
-
John Wall: Nike PG1, Lonzo Ball: BBB ZO2 Prime Remix
-
Iman Shumpert: Nike Kyrie 3
-
Channing Frye: Nike Hyperdunk 2017, PJ Tucker: Air Jordan XVI Retro
-
Bradley Beal: Nike Hyperdunk 2017, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
-
Serge Ibaka: adidas Explosive Bounce, Anthony Davis: Nike Air Max Dominate
-
DeMarcus Cousins: Nike Air Max Dominate
-
Zach Randolph: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
-
Carmelo Anthony: Jordan Melo M13, Paul Millsap: Nike Zoom Swift
-
Nene Hilario: Air Jordan XXXI, J.R. Smith: Nike LeBron 15
-
De'Aaron Fox: Nike Kobe AD NXT
-
Garry Harris: Nike PG1
-
Kyle Lowry: adidas Crazy Explosive Low 2016
-
Willie Cauley-Stein: Nike KD X
-
Emmanuel Mudiay: Under Armour Curry 4
1 of 28
NBA Kicks of the Night
The Cavaliers and Rockets affair was the quite the show for basketball and sneaker fans with stars LeBron James and James Harden absolutely filling up the stat sheets in player exclusives of their respective signature models. The Beard led Houston to the 117-113 victory and finished the night with a triple-double in a black patterned colorway of the adidas Harden Vol.1 while James brought out yet another colorway of his LeBron 15s.
P.J. Tucker made sure to make his presence known as he rocked a pair of Air Jordan Countdown pack retros in the Air Jordan XVI and the Air Jordan X. Not to be slept on, Dwyane Wade wore a navy colorway of his Li-Ning Way of Wade 6, Iman Shumpert donned some electric Nike Kyrie 3 customs and Jeff Green wore the “Veterans Day” Air Jordan XVIII Retro. But Chris Paul killed the game softly in a pair of buttery “Jeter” Air Jordan XI Retro PEs in navy suede and white complete with tonal navy leather laces.
Get a rundown of the rest of Thursday’s sneaker game in our latest gallery up top.
Photos via Getty Images
