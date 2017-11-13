Russell Westbrook celebrated his birthday in style by rocking a double serving of Air Jordan fire in OKC’s win over Dallas. Brodie donned one of the craziest Jordan Xs ever when he debuted an all-orange PE of the classic silhouette than followed it up with a PE colorway of the XX8 SE.

Birthday Brodie chose to break out his one-of-one Air Jordan Xs tonight #WhyNot pic.twitter.com/M7qrNOy5gy — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) November 13, 2017

His teammate Paul George rocked his Nike PG1 en route to a 37 point performance while Dirk Nowitzki stayed true to the Nike Air Max Premiere that he’s been wearing for a couple of seasons.

Boston racked up their 12th straight victory with a win over the Raptors last night as Al Horford led the way in the Nike Hyperdunk 2017 while scoring 21 points. Marcus Morris caught the attention of sneakerheads with the “Win Like ’82” Air Jordan XI Retro and Kyle Lowry broke out an extremely fresh pair of the adidas Crazy Explosive Low 2017.

Rounding out other noteworthy kicks from the evening, Tobias Harris went with a crisp pair of white/gum Nike Kobe A.D. Mids, Lance Stephenson rocked “Black Cat” Air Jordan XIIIs while Jerami Grant went with the “Alternate” Air Jordan XIIIs.

The rest of Sunday’s best NBA kicks are up above.

Photos via Getty Imges