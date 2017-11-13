-
-
Russell Westbrook: Air Jordan XX8 SE
-
Tobias Harris: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
-
Al Horford: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
-
Dirk Nowitzki: Nike Air Max Premiere
-
Hassan Whiteside: Nike LeBron 12
-
Domantas Sabonis: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
-
James Harden: adidas Harden Vol. 1
-
Kyle Lowry: adidas Crazy Explosive Low 2017, Serge Ibaka: adidas Explosive Bounce
-
Paul George: Nike PG1
-
Marcus Morris: Air Jordan XI Retro, C.J. Miles: Nike Kyrie 3
-
Dirk Nowitzki: Nike Air Max Premiere, Russell Westbrook: Air Jordan X Retro
-
Dirk Nowitzki: Nike Air Max Premiere, Russell Westbrook: Air Jordan X Retro
-
Trevor Ariza: Nike Hyperdunk 2017, Lance Stephenson: Air Jordan XIII Retro
-
Jerami Grant: Air Jordan XIII
-
Avery Bradley: Nike PG1, Dion Waiters: Nike Kobe A.D.
-
DeMar DeRozan: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid, Marcus Smart: adidas Crazy Exploisve Low 2017
-
Andre Drummond: Air Jordan XXXII
-
Terry Rozier: Nike Kobe A.D.
-
P.J. Tucker: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid, Cory Joseph: Nike PG1
-
Thaddeus Young: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
-
Raymond Felton: Under Armour Drive 4 Low
-
Harrison Barnes: adidas Mad Bounce
-
Norman Powell: Nike Kobe A.D., Jaylen Brown: adidas Dame 4
-
James Johnson: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
1 of 25
NBA Kicks of the Night
Russell Westbrook celebrated his birthday in style by rocking a double serving of Air Jordan fire in OKC’s win over Dallas. Brodie donned one of the craziest Jordan Xs ever when he debuted an all-orange PE of the classic silhouette than followed it up with a PE colorway of the XX8 SE.
Birthday Brodie chose to break out his one-of-one Air Jordan Xs tonight #WhyNot pic.twitter.com/M7qrNOy5gy
— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) November 13, 2017
His teammate Paul George rocked his Nike PG1 en route to a 37 point performance while Dirk Nowitzki stayed true to the Nike Air Max Premiere that he’s been wearing for a couple of seasons.
Boston racked up their 12th straight victory with a win over the Raptors last night as Al Horford led the way in the Nike Hyperdunk 2017 while scoring 21 points. Marcus Morris caught the attention of sneakerheads with the “Win Like ’82” Air Jordan XI Retro and Kyle Lowry broke out an extremely fresh pair of the adidas Crazy Explosive Low 2017.
Rounding out other noteworthy kicks from the evening, Tobias Harris went with a crisp pair of white/gum Nike Kobe A.D. Mids, Lance Stephenson rocked “Black Cat” Air Jordan XIIIs while Jerami Grant went with the “Alternate” Air Jordan XIIIs.
The rest of Sunday’s best NBA kicks are up above.
Related
Post Up: Top Shelf Wins
Photos via Getty Imges
Commentscomments powered by Disqus