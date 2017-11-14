Debuting his “Veterans Day” Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier XI, LeBron James entered hostile territory at Madison Square Garden and withstood an inspired Knicks bunch as the Cavs overcame a 23-point deficit to shock New York 104-101. James drew the ire of Knicks fans and players after comments regarding Mavs’ rookie Dennis Smith Jr. were perceived as shade towards Frank Ntilikina. Ntilikina rocked the blue/white Nike PG1 while Tim Hardaway Jr brought out the “Columbia” Air Jordan XI Retro.

Donovan Mitchell of the Jazz continued his solid rookie campaign as he dropped 24 points in his yellow adidas Dame 4 while teammate Thabo Sefolosha continued his unbridled love affair with the Nike Air Max 90. Unfortunately for Utah, the team fell to the Timberwolves as Jimmy Butler rocked a crisp pair of grey Air Jordan XXXII PEs and Andrew Wiggins once again sported his grey adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit 2017.

Taurean Prince has established himself as a hardcore adidas head as he brought out Gilbert Arenas’ old Three Stripes signature model, the TS Lightswitch in the Hawks loss to the Pelicans. There was also a great look at C.J. McCollum‘s latest on-court sneaker, the Yu Shuai Power 4 in our latest NBA kicks gallery.

Photos via Getty Images