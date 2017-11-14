-
LeBron James: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier XI, Kristaps Porzingis: adidas Crazy Explosive 17
Jimmy Butler: Air Jordan XXXII
Kevin Durant: Nike KD X, Terrence Ross: Air Jordan XI Retro
John Wall: Nike PG1, Markieff Morris: Nike Air Foamposite Pro
James Ennis: Nike Kobe XI, Giannis Antetokounmpo: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
Donovan Mitchell: adidas Dame 4
Thabo Sefolosha: Nike Air Max 90
C.J. McCollum: Li-Ning Power 4
Taurean Prince: adidas TS Lightswitch, DeMarcus Cousins: Nike Air Max Dominate
Mike Conley: Air Jordan XXXI
Tim Hardaway Jr.: Air Jordan XI Retro, J.R. Smith: Nike LeBron 15
Damian Lillard: adidas Dame 4
Eric Bledsoe: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
Karl-Anthony Towns: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
Anthony Davis: Nike Air Max Dominate
Frank Ntilikina: Nike PG1
Klay Thompson: Anta KT3
Andrew Wiggins: adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit 2017
Lonzo Ball: BBB ZO2 Prime Remix, Devin Booker: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
Aaron Gordon: Nike Hyperdunk 2017, Draymond Green: Nike Hyperdunk 2017 Flyknit
Troy Daniels, Jordan Clarkson: Nike Kyrie 3
De'Aaron Fox: Nike Kobe A.D.
Tyler Ulis: Nike Zoom Kobe 4 Prelude
Kelly Oubre: adidas Harden Vol.1, Buddy Hield: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
Caleb Swanigan: Nike Kobe XI, Paul Millsap: Nike Zoom Shift
NBA Kicks of the Night
Debuting his “Veterans Day” Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier XI, LeBron James entered hostile territory at Madison Square Garden and withstood an inspired Knicks bunch as the Cavs overcame a 23-point deficit to shock New York 104-101. James drew the ire of Knicks fans and players after comments regarding Mavs’ rookie Dennis Smith Jr. were perceived as shade towards Frank Ntilikina. Ntilikina rocked the blue/white Nike PG1 while Tim Hardaway Jr brought out the “Columbia” Air Jordan XI Retro.
Donovan Mitchell of the Jazz continued his solid rookie campaign as he dropped 24 points in his yellow adidas Dame 4 while teammate Thabo Sefolosha continued his unbridled love affair with the Nike Air Max 90. Unfortunately for Utah, the team fell to the Timberwolves as Jimmy Butler rocked a crisp pair of grey Air Jordan XXXII PEs and Andrew Wiggins once again sported his grey adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit 2017.
Taurean Prince has established himself as a hardcore adidas head as he brought out Gilbert Arenas’ old Three Stripes signature model, the TS Lightswitch in the Hawks loss to the Pelicans. There was also a great look at C.J. McCollum‘s latest on-court sneaker, the Yu Shuai Power 4 in our latest NBA kicks gallery.
