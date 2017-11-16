-
Karl-Anthony Towns: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
LeBron James: Nike LeBron 15
Frank Kaminsky: Jordan CP3.X.AE
Jimmy Butler: Air Jordan XXXII
Dwight Howard: Peak DH3
Jae Crowder: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier XI
Tobias Harris: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
C.J. McCollum: Li-Ning Yu Shuai 11
Brandon Ingram: adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit Low 2016
Julius Randle: Nike Kobe A.D.
Marvin Williams: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
LaMarcus Aldridge: Jordan Super.Fly 2017
Andrew Wiggins: adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit 2017
Russell Westbrook: Air Jordan XX8 SE
Iman Shumpert: Nike Kyrie 3
Eric Bledsoe: Nike Hyperdunk 2017, Stanley Johnson: Nike PG1
Avery Bradley: Nike PG1, Giannis Antetokounmpo: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
Kristaps Porzingis: adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit 2017, Jonas Jerebko: Nike LeBron 15
Ben Simmons: Nike Hyperdunk 2017, Julius Randle: Nike Kobe A.D.
Terrence Ross: Air Jordan XX Retro, Damian Lillard: adidas Dame 4
Paul George: Nike PG1
DeMar DeRozan: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
Nicolas Batum: Air Jordan XXXII
DeMarcus Cousins, Jonas Valanciunas: Nike Air Max Dominate
John Wall: Nike PG1
Tyreke Evans: Nike Kyrie 3
Victor Oladipo: Air Jordan XXXII
James Johnson: Air Jordan XXXII, Markieff Morris: Nike Air Foamposite One
Taurean Prince: adidas Harden LS, Bogdan Bogdanovic: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
Iman Shumpert: Nike Kyrie 3, Cody Zeller: Air Jordan XXXII
Marc Gasol: Nike Hyperdunk 2017, Myles Turner: Nike PG1
Kyle Lowry: adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit Low 2017
Carmelo Anthony: Jordan Melo M13
Thaddeus Young: Nike PG1, JaMychal Green: Nike LeBron 15
Tim Hardaway Jr: Air Jordan XXXI Low, Doug McDermott: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
Andre Drummond: Air Jordan XXXII, John Henson: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
Frank Ntilikina: Nike PG1
Bradley Beal: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
Aaron Gordon: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
Lonzo Ball: BBB ZO2 Prime Remix
Jonathon Simmons: Nike Kobe A.D., Ed Davis: Nike PG1
Joel Embiid: adidas Mad Bounce
Jerami Grant: Air Jordan XIII Retro
John Collins: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid, Dewayne Dedmon: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier XI
Kevin Hart: OFF-White x Air Jordan I Retro
Adam Levine: Air Jordan V Retro
Floyd Mayweather: Nike Air Force 1
Wednesday night featured a bounty of incredible kicks. We start off in Charlotte where the Hornets and Cavaliers game showcased several of the night’s more noteworthy models. LeBron James rocked the “New Heights” Nike LeBron 15 while Frank Kaminsky, Cody Zeller and Jeff Green all rocked models from this year’s Jordan Brand “Veterans Day” collection. Not to be outdone, Nicolas Batum wore one of the year’s best Air Jordan XXXII PEs thus far.
In Los Angeles, the future of the NBA was on display as the Lakers hosted the Sixers and Joel Embiid stole the show. Rocking his adidas Mad Bounce, “The Process” had a career night dropping 46 points to go with 15 boards, 7 blocks and 7 assists. Brandon Ingram played well for L.A. as he wore a PE of his adidas Crazy Explosive Low 2016.
Karl-Anthony Towns and Iman Shumpert represented on the custom front with both wearing unique Nikes. Shumpert donned his “Caution Tape” Nike Kyrie 3s while Towns went with his “Howlin’ Wolf” Nike Hyperdunk 2016s. With nearly 50 images highlighting Wednesday’s best kicks, you won’t want to miss our latest gallery.
