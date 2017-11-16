Wednesday night featured a bounty of incredible kicks. We start off in Charlotte where the Hornets and Cavaliers game showcased several of the night’s more noteworthy models. LeBron James rocked the “New Heights” Nike LeBron 15 while Frank Kaminsky, Cody Zeller and Jeff Green all rocked models from this year’s Jordan Brand “Veterans Day” collection. Not to be outdone, Nicolas Batum wore one of the year’s best Air Jordan XXXII PEs thus far.

In Los Angeles, the future of the NBA was on display as the Lakers hosted the Sixers and Joel Embiid stole the show. Rocking his adidas Mad Bounce, “The Process” had a career night dropping 46 points to go with 15 boards, 7 blocks and 7 assists. Brandon Ingram played well for L.A. as he wore a PE of his adidas Crazy Explosive Low 2016.

Karl-Anthony Towns and Iman Shumpert represented on the custom front with both wearing unique Nikes. Shumpert donned his “Caution Tape” Nike Kyrie 3s while Towns went with his “Howlin’ Wolf” Nike Hyperdunk 2016s. With nearly 50 images highlighting Wednesday’s best kicks, you won’t want to miss our latest gallery.

Photos via Getty Images