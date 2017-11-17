Kyrie Irving and company used a bit of luck as the Celtics overcame a 17-point deficit to beat the defending champion Warriors last night in Boston. Irving donned a new pair of Nike Kyrie 3 PEs dubbed “Luck” which features an all-over shamrock print against a gold upper.

Kyrie got the best colorways in the League ☘️🔥 pic.twitter.com/5SbrxdsngE — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) November 17, 2017

He then switched to his Red Rose PE. For Golden State, Steph Curry took the floor in a tonal grey colorway of his Under Armour Curry 4.

Chris Paul made a glorious return from injury to help lead the Rockets to an explosive 90-point first half. On Paul’s feet was a wild pair of his Jordan CP3.X AE which featured an all-red base with large red and black blocks of color. James Harden continued to play out of his mind as he dropped 48 points in the “Gravy” iteration of his adidas Harden Vol.1. New Sun Greg Monroe had a solid outing in the Jordan Super.Fly 2017 finishing the night with 20 points and 11 while SLAM 213 cover star Devin Booker finished the night with 18 points in the Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Low.

