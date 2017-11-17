-
-
Chris Paul: Jordan CP3.X AE
-
Stephen Curry: Under Armour Curry 4
-
James Harden: adidas Harden Vol.1
-
Kyrie Irving: Nike Kyrie 3
-
Jaylen Brown: adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit Low 2017, Kevin Durant: Nike KDX
-
P.J. Tucker: Air Jordan IX Retro, Devin Booker: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
-
Terry Rozier: Nike Kobe A.D., Klay Thompson: Anta KT3
-
Devin Booker: Nike Hyperdunk 2016
-
T.J. Warren: Nike KDX
-
Draymond Green: Nike Hyperdunk 2017, Kyrie Irving: Nike Kyrie 3
-
Clint Capela: Nike Hyperdunk 2017, Greg Monroe: Jordan Super.Fly 2017
-
Andre Iguodala: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid, Marcus Smart: adidas Crazy Explosive Low 2017
-
Nene Hilario: Air Jordan XXXI, Alex Len: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
-
Marcus Morris: Air Jordan XI Retro, Jayson Tatum: Nike Kyrie 3
-
Josh Jackson: Under Armour Drive 4 Low, Chris Paul: Jordan CP3.X AE
-
Nick Young: adidas Dame 4, Terry Rozier: Nike Kobe A.D.
-
P.J. Tucker: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
-
Troy Daniels: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
-
Tyler Ulis: Nike Kobe XI, Zhou Qi: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
1 of 20
NBA Kicks of the Night
Kyrie Irving and company used a bit of luck as the Celtics overcame a 17-point deficit to beat the defending champion Warriors last night in Boston. Irving donned a new pair of Nike Kyrie 3 PEs dubbed “Luck” which features an all-over shamrock print against a gold upper.
Kyrie got the best colorways in the League ☘️🔥 pic.twitter.com/5SbrxdsngE
— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) November 17, 2017
He then switched to his Red Rose PE. For Golden State, Steph Curry took the floor in a tonal grey colorway of his Under Armour Curry 4.
Chris Paul made a glorious return from injury to help lead the Rockets to an explosive 90-point first half. On Paul’s feet was a wild pair of his Jordan CP3.X AE which featured an all-red base with large red and black blocks of color. James Harden continued to play out of his mind as he dropped 48 points in the “Gravy” iteration of his adidas Harden Vol.1. New Sun Greg Monroe had a solid outing in the Jordan Super.Fly 2017 finishing the night with 20 points and 11 while SLAM 213 cover star Devin Booker finished the night with 18 points in the Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Low.
Related
Post Up: Beard Gang
Photos via Getty Images
Commentscomments powered by Disqus