Basketball fans and sneakerheads got a hefty serving of action and kicks on Thanksgiving Eve with 14 games on the NBA slate.

We start off with the night’s marquee matchup as Kevin Durant made his second return to OKC to visit old “pal” Russell Westbrook. Durant went with a sharp yellow colorway of his Nike KDX while Westbrook once again rocked his wild Air Jordan XX8 SE PE. Paul George arguably has the strongest PE game in the League as he went with another jaw-dropping edition of his Nike PG1, this time in a smooth grey colorway.

Despite rocking another fresh PE of his Nike Kyrie 3–this time an all-green iteration–Kyrie Irving and the Celtics saw their winning streak come to an end at the hands of the Miami Heat. In Cleveland, LeBron James, rocking a navy/powder PE of his Nike LeBron 14, tallied off 18 points in a row in the fourth quarter as the Cavs took care of the Nets.

Karl-Anthony Towns had one of the night’s more eye-catching models as he rocked a bright lime green model of the Nike Hyperdunk 2017 while Jimmy Buckets did what he does best, dropping 26 points in yet another Air Jordan XXXII Low. Sneaker crown contender Terrence Ross got another wear out of the all-black Air Jordan XX Retro.

Speaking of the sneaker crown, PJ Tucker–the reining king–didn’t disappoint as he wore the much hyped Off-White x Nike Hyperdunk 2017 collaboration while James Harden wore the appropriate “Gravy” colorway of his adidas Harden Vol.1.

PJ Tucker comes thru to remind everyone why he's the Sneaker King. He played in the Off-White Hyperdunks tonight. pic.twitter.com/hKE0dsi2ZE — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) November 23, 2017

With over 50+ sneaker images, we hope y’all enjoy this Thanksgiving Eve recap alongside a hearty portion of turkey and all its trimmings. Happy Thanksgiving!

Photos via Getty Images