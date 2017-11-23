-
Jimmy Butler: Air Jordan XXXII Low
P.J. Tucker: Off-White x Nike Hyperdunk 2017
Karl-Anthony Towns: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
Paul George: Nike PG1
Kevin Durant: Nike KDX
Andrew Wiggins: adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit 2017
Stephen Curry: Under Armour Curry 4
Cristiano Felicio: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
Jae Crowder: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier XI
Terrence Ross: Air Jordan XX Retro
Joel Embiid: adidas Mad Bounce
Harrison Barnes: adidas Mad Bounce
Marc Gasol: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
Taj Gibson: adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit 2017
J.R. Smith: Nike LeBron 15
Bismack Biyombo: Jordan Fly Unlimited
Lonzo Ball: BBB ZO2 Prime Remix
Bogdan Bogdanovic: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
James Johnson: Nike Kobe NXT
Marreese Speights: Nike Zoom HyperRev 2016
Russell Westbrook: Air Jordan XX8 SE
Chris Paul: Jordan CP3.AE X
Damian Lillard: adidas Dame 4
Kelly Oubre: adidas Harden Vol.1, Jeremy Lamb: Nike PG1
DeMar DeRozan: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid, Courtney Lee: Nike PG1, Enes Kanter: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
Kyrie Irving: Nike Kyrie 3
Draymond Green: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
Kristaps Porzingis: adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit 2017, Pascal Siakam: Nike KDX
Donovan Mitchell: adidas Dame 4
Kemba Walker: Air Jordan X Retro, John Wall: Nike PG1
De'Aaron Fox: Nike Kobe A.D.
Dewayne Dedmon: Air Jordan XI Retro, Blake Griffin: Jordan Super.Fly 2017
James Harden: adidas Harden Vol.1, Jamal Murray: adidas Crazy Explosive 17
Jaylen Brown: adidas Crazy Explosive 2017, Dion Waiters: Nike Kobe A.D.
Tim Hardway Jr.: Jordan Super.Fly 2017
JaMychal Green: Nike LeBron 15
Khris Middleton, Marquese Chriss: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
Jordan Clarkson: Nike Kyrie 3
Jusuf Nurkic: Nike KDX, Ben Simmons: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
Justin Holiday: Nike PG1
Taurean Prince: adidas Crazy 2
Jrue Holiday, Danny Green, Jameer Nelson: Nike PG1
Nene Hilario: Air Jordan XXXI, Mason Plumlee: Nike Kyrie 3
Brandon Ingram: adidas Crazy Explosive 2017
Marvin Williams: Nike Hyperdunk 2017, Markieff Morris: Nike Air Foamposite Pro
Tyler Ulis: Nike Kobe XI Elite Low
Eric Bledsoe: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
Dejounte Murray: Nike PG1
Joffrey Lauvergne, DeMarcus Cousins, Darius Miller: Nike AIr Max Dominate
Devin Booker: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid, Greg Monroe: Air Jordan XXXI
NBA Kicks of the Night
Basketball fans and sneakerheads got a hefty serving of action and kicks on Thanksgiving Eve with 14 games on the NBA slate.
We start off with the night’s marquee matchup as Kevin Durant made his second return to OKC to visit old “pal” Russell Westbrook. Durant went with a sharp yellow colorway of his Nike KDX while Westbrook once again rocked his wild Air Jordan XX8 SE PE. Paul George arguably has the strongest PE game in the League as he went with another jaw-dropping edition of his Nike PG1, this time in a smooth grey colorway.
Despite rocking another fresh PE of his Nike Kyrie 3–this time an all-green iteration–Kyrie Irving and the Celtics saw their winning streak come to an end at the hands of the Miami Heat. In Cleveland, LeBron James, rocking a navy/powder PE of his Nike LeBron 14, tallied off 18 points in a row in the fourth quarter as the Cavs took care of the Nets.
Karl-Anthony Towns had one of the night’s more eye-catching models as he rocked a bright lime green model of the Nike Hyperdunk 2017 while Jimmy Buckets did what he does best, dropping 26 points in yet another Air Jordan XXXII Low. Sneaker crown contender Terrence Ross got another wear out of the all-black Air Jordan XX Retro.
Speaking of the sneaker crown, PJ Tucker–the reining king–didn’t disappoint as he wore the much hyped Off-White x Nike Hyperdunk 2017 collaboration while James Harden wore the appropriate “Gravy” colorway of his adidas Harden Vol.1.
PJ Tucker comes thru to remind everyone why he's the Sneaker King. He played in the Off-White Hyperdunks tonight. pic.twitter.com/hKE0dsi2ZE
— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) November 23, 2017
With over 50+ sneaker images, we hope y’all enjoy this Thanksgiving Eve recap alongside a hearty portion of turkey and all its trimmings. Happy Thanksgiving!
