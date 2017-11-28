-
Courtney Lee: Nike PG1
Lance Stephenson: Off-White x Nike Hyperdunk 2017
LeBron James: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier XI
Terrence Ross: Air Jordan XI Retro
Tim Hardaway Jr: Air Jordan XXXI Low
Blake Griffin: Jordan Super.Fly 2017
Lou Williams: Peak Streetball Master
Lonzo Ball: BBB ZO2 Prime Remix
George Hill: Peak Monster GH3
Willy Hernangomez, Damian Lillard: adidas Dame 4
James Harden: adidas Harden Vol.1
Isaiah Whitehead: Under Armour Curry 4, P.J. Tucker: Air Jordan XI Retro
Ben Simmons: Nike Hyperdunk 2017, LeBron James: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier XI
Jusur Nurkic: Nike KDX, Kristaps Porzingis: adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit Low 2017
Avery Bradley: Nike PG1
Dwyane Wade: Li-Ning Way of Wade 6
Thaddeus Young: Nike PG1
Andre Drummond: Air Jordan X Retro
Marcus Morris: Air Jordan XI Retro, Stanley Johnson: Nike PG1
Zach Randolph: Nike Hyperdunk 2017, Draymond Green: Nike Hyperdunk 2017 Flyknit
P.J. Tucker: Air Jordan X Retro
Dennis Smith Jr.: Under Armour Drive 4 Low, LaMarcus Aldridge: Jordan Super.Fly 2017
Tobias Harris: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid, Jayson Tatum: Nike Kyrie 3
Chris Paul: Jordan CP3.AE X, Isaiah Whitehead: Under Armour Curry 4
Nick Young: adidas Dame 4
Patrick McCaw: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid, De'Aaron Fox: Nike Kobe A.D.
Marcus Smart: adidas Dame 4, Reggie Jackson: Nike PG1
Patrick McCaw: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
Channing Frye: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid, Joel Embiid: adidas Mad Bounce
Brandon Ingram: adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit Low 2017
Michael Beasley: Nike KDX, Evan Turner: Li-Ning Power 3
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
Evan Fournier, Victor Oladipo: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
Pau Gasol: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
Kevon Looney: adidas Dame 4, Willie Cauley-Stein: Nike KDX
DeAndre Jordan: Nike Hyperdunk Flyknit 2016, Wesley Johnson: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid, Lou Williams: Peak Streetball Master
NBA Kicks of the Night
Already one of the most popular models in the NBA today, the Nike PG1 grabbed more of the sneaker spotlight on Monday night with several more notable colorways.
New York’s Courtney Lee rocked a Kickstradomis custom version of the PG1 done in the team’s colors with the Knicks logo painted on the shoe’s forefoot strap. In Boston, Avery Bradley made a successful return against his former team as both he and Reggie Jackson rocked fresh pairs. Bradley went with the red model while Jackson brought out a Pistons colorway that featured an eye-catching silver strap.
Speaking of Boston, Kyrie Irving did it again as he brought out yet another PE pair featuring a green and white upper popped with a metallic gold Swoosh embroidered above a pattern.
Contenders for this year’s sneaker crown brought their A-game on Monday with some serious heat. Lance Stephenson became the latest to rock the Off-White x Nike Hyperdunk 2017, P.J. Tucker donned both the “Win Like ’96” Air Jordan XI Retro and the Air Jordan X Retro “Stealth,” and Terrence Ross went with the retros as well, rocking the “Columbia” XI.
Also rocking retros was Marcus Morris who brought out the “Space Jam” XIs and Andre Drummond, who had a monstrous game in the “OVO” Xs.
Last but not least, Peak had two pairs make the highlight as George Hill helped lead his Kings to a win over the Warriors in the Monster GH3, while Lou Williams dropped 42 in the Streetball Master as the Clippers took care of the Lakers.
Make sure to check out the rest of Monday night’s NBA sneaker action in the gallery up top.
Photos via Getty Images
