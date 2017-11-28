Already one of the most popular models in the NBA today, the Nike PG1 grabbed more of the sneaker spotlight on Monday night with several more notable colorways.

New York’s Courtney Lee rocked a Kickstradomis custom version of the PG1 done in the team’s colors with the Knicks logo painted on the shoe’s forefoot strap. In Boston, Avery Bradley made a successful return against his former team as both he and Reggie Jackson rocked fresh pairs. Bradley went with the red model while Jackson brought out a Pistons colorway that featured an eye-catching silver strap.

Speaking of Boston, Kyrie Irving did it again as he brought out yet another PE pair featuring a green and white upper popped with a metallic gold Swoosh embroidered above a pattern.

Contenders for this year’s sneaker crown brought their A-game on Monday with some serious heat. Lance Stephenson became the latest to rock the Off-White x Nike Hyperdunk 2017, P.J. Tucker donned both the “Win Like ’96” Air Jordan XI Retro and the Air Jordan X Retro “Stealth,” and Terrence Ross went with the retros as well, rocking the “Columbia” XI.

Also rocking retros was Marcus Morris who brought out the “Space Jam” XIs and Andre Drummond, who had a monstrous game in the “OVO” Xs.

Last but not least, Peak had two pairs make the highlight as George Hill helped lead his Kings to a win over the Warriors in the Monster GH3, while Lou Williams dropped 42 in the Streetball Master as the Clippers took care of the Lakers.

