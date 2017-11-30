It’s been an incredible year so far for NBA kicks and while the Curry 4 has garnered most of the attention for Under Armour, the brand has found another winner in its Drive 4 Low. The shoe has been the go-to model for many of UA’s athletes including several rookies. On this night, fresh PE colorways could be seen on the feet of OKC’s Terrance Ferguson, the Mavs’ Dennis Smith Jr. and the Suns’ Josh Jackson.

Staying on the topic of UA, two other models caught our eye last night as the Pistons’ Anthony Tolliver donned a Curry One Icon featuring a red, white and blue “Geo Cache” pattern while Stephen Curry went with the “Overcast Grey” version of his Curry 4.

Lance Stephenson continues to make sure all-eyes are on his kicks as he rocked the recently released Air Jordan XIII Retro “Wheat” while fellow sneaker connoisseur Nick Young wore Kobe Bryant‘s old adidas signature model – the adidas Crazy 8 – in his return to Los Angeles.

With a collection of 50 images including a bonus set of celebrity kicks, you won’t want to miss our latest NBA kicks gallery.

