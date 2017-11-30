-
-
James Harden: adidas Harden Vol.1
-
Russell Westbrook: Air Jordan XX8 SE
-
Jarrett Jack: Nike PG1
-
Anthony Tolliver: Under Armour Curry One Icon
-
Chris Paul: Jordan CP3.AE X
-
Kevin Durant: Nike KDX
-
Thaddeus Young: Nike PG1
-
Andre Drummond: Air Jordan X Retro
-
Terrance Ferguson: Under Armour Drive 4 Low
-
Tyler Johnson: Li-Ning Way of Wade 5
-
Victor Oladipo: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
-
Domantas Sabonis: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
-
Carmelo Anthony: Jordan Melo M13
-
Langston Galloway: Q4 495 Lo
-
Jarrett Allen: adidas Crazy Explosive Low 2017
-
Lance Thomas: Jordan Super.Fly 2017
-
Tony Parker: Peak TP9.V
-
Harrison Barnes: adidas Mad Bounce
-
Lonzo Ball: BBB ZO2 Prime Remix, Stephen Curry: Under Armour Curry 4
-
Paul George: Nike PG1
-
Justise Winslow: adidas Dame 4, Kristaps Porzingis: adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit 2017
-
Nick Young: adidas Crazy 8
-
DeMar DeRozan: Nike Zoom Kobe 7 FTB, Nicolas Batum: Air Jordan XXXII
-
Gorgui Dieng: Nike Air Max Audacity, DeMarcus Cousins: Nike Air Max Dominate, Jrue Holiday: Nike PG1, Andrew Wiggins: adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit 2017
-
Marquese Chriss: Nike Hyperdunk 2017, Stanley Johnson: Nike PG1
-
Kelly Oubre Jr.: adidas Harden Vol.1, Otto Porter Jr.: Air Jordan XXXII, Joel Embiid: adidas Mad Bounce
-
Terrence Ross: Nike Kyrie 3
-
Andre Drummond: Air Jordan X Retro, Greg Monroe: Air Jordan XXXI
-
Tim Hardaway Jr: Air Jordan XXXI Low
-
Karl-Anthony Towns: Nike Hyperdunk 2017, Anthony Davis: Nike Air Max Dominate
-
Dennis Smith Jr.: Under Armour Drive 4 Low
-
Andrew Harrison: Under Armour Drive 4 Low, LaMarcus Aldridge: Jordan Super.Fly 2017
-
Sean Kilpatrick: And1 Attack
-
Avery Bradley: Nike PG1, Josh Jackson: Under Armour Drive 4 Low
-
Jeremy Lamb: Nike PG1, Norman Powell: Nike Kobe A.D.
-
Josh Richardson: Nike PG1
-
Jared Dudley: Nike PG1
-
Marc Gasol, Pau Gasol: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
-
Ben Simmons: Nike Hyperdunk 2017, Bradley Beal: Nike Hyperdunk 2017 Low
-
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Nike Kobe AD Mid, Klay Thompson: Anta KT3
-
Jrue Holiday: Nike PG1, Jimmy Butler: Air Jordan XXXII Low
-
Michael Carter-Williams: Li-Ning Yu Shuai 11, Kyle Lowry: adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit Low 2017
-
Jordan Clarkson: Nike Kyrie 3, Brandon Ingram: adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit Low 2017
-
Kyle Anderson: adidas Dame 4, Marc Gasol: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
-
Jonas Valanciunas: Nike Air Max Dominate, Dwight Howard: Peak DH3
-
Bun B: Off-White x Nike VaporMax
-
Drake: Travis Scott x Nike Air Force 1
-
Spike Lee: Air Jordan I Retro
-
Jimmy Iovine: Hender Scheme Manual Industrial Products 10, Sean Combs: Balmain Anthos, Jerry Lorenzo: F.O.G x Vans Era 95
NBA Kicks of the Night
It’s been an incredible year so far for NBA kicks and while the Curry 4 has garnered most of the attention for Under Armour, the brand has found another winner in its Drive 4 Low. The shoe has been the go-to model for many of UA’s athletes including several rookies. On this night, fresh PE colorways could be seen on the feet of OKC’s Terrance Ferguson, the Mavs’ Dennis Smith Jr. and the Suns’ Josh Jackson.
Staying on the topic of UA, two other models caught our eye last night as the Pistons’ Anthony Tolliver donned a Curry One Icon featuring a red, white and blue “Geo Cache” pattern while Stephen Curry went with the “Overcast Grey” version of his Curry 4.
Lance Stephenson continues to make sure all-eyes are on his kicks as he rocked the recently released Air Jordan XIII Retro “Wheat” while fellow sneaker connoisseur Nick Young wore Kobe Bryant‘s old adidas signature model – the adidas Crazy 8 – in his return to Los Angeles.
With a collection of 50 images including a bonus set of celebrity kicks, you won’t want to miss our latest NBA kicks gallery.
Photos via Getty Images
