P.J. Tucker isn’t playing games when it comes to defending his NBA “Sneaker King” crown. Tucker once again caught the attention of the sneaker community as he donned the much hyped and highly coveted Off-White x Air Jordan I Retro before switching out to another grail-worthy model, the Nike Zoom Kobe 5 “Aston Martin,” which originally released back in 2005.

Not to be outshined by Tucker’s sneaker exploits, Jordan Clarkson came correct rocking the Off-White x Nike React Hyperdunk 2017 in pre-game before hitting the floor in the “Mamba Mentality” Nike Kyrie 3.

Retro models continued to be a strong presence Sunday night as Lance Thomas went with the “Copper” Nike Air Penny IV, Nick Young once again wore the adidas Crazy 8, Jerami Grant rocked the Air Jordan VII “Pure Money,” Montrezl Harrell balled in the Air Jordan XIII “Chicago” and Arron Afflao brought out the Air Jordan X “Powder Blue.”

Peep the gallery above to see all the sneakers in action.

Photos via Getty Images