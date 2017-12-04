-
-
Jordan Clarkson: Off-White x Nike React Hyperdunk 2017
-
Lance Thomas: Nike Air Penny IV
-
James Harden: adidas Harden Vol.1
-
Jimmy Butler: Air Jordan XXXII Low
-
Arron Afflalo: Air Jordan X Retro
-
Austin Rivers: adidas Dame 4
-
Draymond Green: Nike React Hyperdunk 2017 Flyknit
-
Lonzo Ball: BBB ZO2 Prime Remix
-
Bismack Biyombo: Jordan Fly Unlimited
-
D.J. Augustin: Jordan CP3.AE X
-
Russell Westbrook: Air Jordan 30.5
-
Stephen Curry: Under Armour Curry 4
-
Kevin Durant: Nike KDX, James Johnson: Air Jordan XXXII
-
Jordan Clarkson: Nike Kyrie 3
-
Lonzo Ball: BBB ZO2 Prime Remix, P.J. Tucker: Nike Kobe 5 "Aston Martin"
-
Danny Green: Nike Kyrie 3, Paul George: Nike PG1
-
Montrezl Harrell: Air Jordan XIII Retro, Karl-Anthony Towns: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
-
Jerami Grant: Air Jordan VII Retro
-
Dejounte Murray: Nike PG1
-
Nick Young: adidas Crazy 8
-
Tyler Johnson: Li-Ning Way of Wade 6
-
Danny Green: Nike Kyrie 3
-
Kyle Kuzma: Nike React Hyperdunk 2017
-
Jamal Crawford: adidas Dame 4
-
Brandon Ingram: adidas Crazy Explosive Low 2017, Chris Paul: Jordan CP3.AE X
-
DeAndre Jordan: Nike Hyperdunk Flyknit 2016
-
Brandon Paul: Nike LeBron 15
-
Andrew Wiggins: adidas Crazy Explosive Low 2017
1 of 29
NBA Kicks of the Night
P.J. Tucker isn’t playing games when it comes to defending his NBA “Sneaker King” crown. Tucker once again caught the attention of the sneaker community as he donned the much hyped and highly coveted Off-White x Air Jordan I Retro before switching out to another grail-worthy model, the Nike Zoom Kobe 5 “Aston Martin,” which originally released back in 2005.
Not to be outshined by Tucker’s sneaker exploits, Jordan Clarkson came correct rocking the Off-White x Nike React Hyperdunk 2017 in pre-game before hitting the floor in the “Mamba Mentality” Nike Kyrie 3.
Retro models continued to be a strong presence Sunday night as Lance Thomas went with the “Copper” Nike Air Penny IV, Nick Young once again wore the adidas Crazy 8, Jerami Grant rocked the Air Jordan VII “Pure Money,” Montrezl Harrell balled in the Air Jordan XIII “Chicago” and Arron Afflao brought out the Air Jordan X “Powder Blue.”
Peep the gallery above to see all the sneakers in action.
Related
Post Up: James Harden, Rockets Dominate in LA
Photos via Getty Images
Commentscomments powered by Disqus