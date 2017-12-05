-
LeBron James: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier XI
Lance Stephenson: Air Jordan X Retro
Kevin Love: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
Dirk Nowitzki: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
Donovan Mitchell: adidas Dame 4
Cody Zeller: Air Jordan XXXII
Jimmy Butler: Air Jordan XXXII Low
Dwight Howard: Peak DH3
Karl-Anthony Towns: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
Lance Thomas: Jordan Melo M13
Wilson Chandler: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
Nikola Vucevic: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier XI
Mike Conley: Off-White x Nike Air Max 90
Rudy Gay: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
Frank Kaminsky: Jordan Super.Fly 2017
Kevin Durant: Nike KDX
Giannis Antetokounmpo: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid, Marcus Morris: Air Jordan XI Retro
LeBron James: Nike LeBron 15
T.J. Warren: Nike KDX, Ben Simmons: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
Devin Booker: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Low
Thaddeus Young, Jarrett Jack: Nike PG1
Stephen Curry: Under Armour Curry 4, Jrue Holiday: Nike PG1
Tyreke Evans: Nike Kyrie 3
Taurean Prince: adidas Harden Vol.1
Dwyane Wade: Li-Ning Way of Wade 6, Kris Dunn: adidas Dame 4
DeMarcus Cousins: Nike Air Max Dominate
Eric Bledsoe: Nike LeBron 15, Kyrie Irving: Nike Kyrie 3
Malcolm Brogdon: Nike KDX, Jaylen Brown: adidas Crazy Explosive 2017
Joe Young: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid, Ramon Sessions: Under Armour Curry 3
Tyson Chandler: Nike Hyperdunk 2017, Joel Embiid: adidas Mad Bounce
Gary Harris: Nike PG1
Jeremy Lamb: Nike PG1, Arron Afflalo: Air Jordan X Retro
Andre Drummond: Air Jordan X Retro, Tobias Harris: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid, Rudy Gay: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
Dennis Schroder: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid, Spencer Dinwiddie: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
Pau Gasol: Nike Hyperdunk 2017, Stanley Johnson: Nike PG1, Manu Ginobili: Nike Hyperdunk 2017 Low
Elfrid Payton: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid, Kemba Walker: Air Jordan X Retro
Andrew Wiggins: adidas Crazy Explosive Low 2017, James Ennis: Nike Kobe XI Elite Low
Otto Porter Jr.: Air Jordan XXXII, Jonas Jerebko: Nike LeBron 15
Markieff Morris: Nike Air Foamposite Pro
Nick Young: adidas Crazy 8
Jeff Green: Air Jordan XXXII
Alec Burks: adidas Dame 4
Michael Beasley, Victor Oladipo: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
Harrison Barnes: adidas Mad Bounce
Wesley Matthews: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid, Jamal Murray: adidas Crazy Explosive Low 2017
Terry Rozier: Nike Kobe A.D.
In a busy night in the NBA, it was the Nike Hyperdunk 2017 getting some heavy burn with several PEs making our latest recap. Some of the standouts included Kevin Love and his black and wine pair, Dirk Nowitzki‘s blue model, Rudy Gay rocking a classic white and black model, Karl-Anthony Towns in his go-t0 navy, Ben Simmons‘ Philly joints and Tyson Chandler in a Phoenix colorway.
The Air Jordan X Retro continued to see some action with Lance Stephenson rocking the “Rio” model, Andre Drummond in the “OVO,” Kemba Walker in the “Charlotte” and Arron Afflalo went with the “Powder” joints once again. Other kicks catching our eye on Monday were Kyrie Irving‘s Nike Kyrie 3 from the PK80 collection, Markieff Morris in the “Spider-Man” Nike Air Foamposite Pro, Marcus Morris in the “Gamma” Air Jordan XI Retro and Donovan Mitchell’s yellow adidas Dame 4s.
The classics 👌 pic.twitter.com/XHEkZJtu4c
— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) December 5, 2017
Hit the gallery up top to see all of the sneaker action from last night.
Photos via Getty Images
