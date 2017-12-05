In a busy night in the NBA, it was the Nike Hyperdunk 2017 getting some heavy burn with several PEs making our latest recap. Some of the standouts included Kevin Love and his black and wine pair, Dirk Nowitzki‘s blue model, Rudy Gay rocking a classic white and black model, Karl-Anthony Towns in his go-t0 navy, Ben Simmons‘ Philly joints and Tyson Chandler in a Phoenix colorway.

The Air Jordan X Retro continued to see some action with Lance Stephenson rocking the “Rio” model, Andre Drummond in the “OVO,” Kemba Walker in the “Charlotte” and Arron Afflalo went with the “Powder” joints once again. Other kicks catching our eye on Monday were Kyrie Irving‘s Nike Kyrie 3 from the PK80 collection, Markieff Morris in the “Spider-Man” Nike Air Foamposite Pro, Marcus Morris in the “Gamma” Air Jordan XI Retro and Donovan Mitchell’s yellow adidas Dame 4s.

Hit the gallery up top to see all of the sneaker action from last night.

Photos via Getty Images