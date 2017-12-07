-
-
Jarret Jack: Nike Kyrie S1 Hybrid
-
Lance Stephenson: Air Jordan I Retro
-
Michael Beasley: Nike KD VI Elite
-
LeBron James: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier XI
-
Kevin Durant: Nike KDX
-
Andre Drummond: Air Jordan X Retro
-
LeBron James: Nike LeBron 15
-
Karl-Anthony Towns: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
-
Marc Gasol: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
-
Stanley Johnson: Nike PG1
-
Kyrie Irving: Nike Kyrie 3
-
DeAndre Liggins: Nike Kyrie 3
-
Kris Dunn: adidas Dame 4
-
Austin Rivers: adidas Dame 4
-
Giannis Antetokounmpo: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
-
Dwight Howard: Peak DH3
-
Deyonta Davis: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier XI
-
Khris Middleton: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
-
Lance Stephenson: Air Jordan III Retro
-
Montrezl Harrell: Nike Zoom LeBron IV
-
Karl-Anthony Towns: Nike Hyperdunk 2017, Jimmy Butler: Air Jordan XXXII
-
DeMarcus Cousins: Nike Air Max Dominate
-
Taurean Prince: adidas Crazy 8
-
E'Twaun Moore: Q4 Sports 495 Lo, Mason Plumlee: Nike Kyrie 3
-
Kemba Walker: Air Jordan X Retro, Jordan Bell: Nike PG1
-
Andrew Wiggins: adidas Crazy Explosive Low 2017, Montrezl Harrell: Air Jordan III Retro
-
Jamal Murray: adidas Crazy Explosive Low 2017
-
Klay Thompson: Anta KT3, Jeremy Lamb: Nike PG1
-
Jayson Tatum: Nike PG1
-
Nicolas Batum: Air Jordan XXXII, Kevin Durant: Nike KDX
-
Garry Harris, Jrue Holiday: Nike PG1
-
Jonathon Simmons: Nike Kobe AD NXT
-
Justin Holiday: Nike PG1, Victor Oladipo: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
-
Danny Green: Nike PG1, Tyler Johnson: Li-Ning Way of Wade 6
-
Dennis Smith Jr.: Under Armour Curry 4, Al Horford: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
-
Davis Bertans: adidas Dame 4
-
Wesley Matthews: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid, Jayson Tatum: Nike PG1, Dennis Smith Jr.: Under Armour Curry 4
-
Wesley Iwundu: Under Armour Drive 4 Low
-
De'Aaron Fox: Nike Kobe AD NXT
-
Emmanuel Mudiay: Under Armour Drive 4 Low, Darius Miller: Air Jordan XI Retro, Jameer Nelson: Nike PG1
-
Tony Parker: Peak TP9.V, Goran Dragic: adidas Dame 4
-
Dennis Schroder: Nike Kobe A.D.
1 of 43
NBA Kicks of the Night
Several NBA players were going hard on Wednesday night as they took the court in some serious heat, much to the delight of sneakerheads.
We start off with Lance Stephenson who brought out a two pairs of Air Jordan heaters in the Pacers win over the Bulls. Born Ready rocked the “New Love” Air Jordan I Retro and the Atmos x Air Jordan III Retro as he continued his torrid sneaker campaign. Montrezl Harrell made sure that ‘heads didn’t forget that he’s amongst the League’s sneaker aficionados as he donned the “True Blue” Air Jordan III Retro and the “Fairfax” Nike Zoom LeBron IV PE.
Speaking of LeBron, King James also rocked two pairs on Wednesday night as he started off with a grey Nike LeBron 15 PE before switching to the wine and black color of the Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier XI as he buried the Kings in Cleveland.
Kyries were also a big part of Wednesday’s sneaker stories as he donned yet another crazy PE of his Nike Kyrie 3. This time around, the shoe featured a green camo accented with a metallic gold swoosh and a Keith Haring-inspired tongue graphic with the words “Best Buddies” above it. In New York, Jarret Jack took the floor in the newly-released and wildly-designed Nike Kyrie S1 Hybrid, which paired well with the Knicks home uniforms.
Other bangers on the hardwood last night included Taurean Prince‘s adidas Crazy 8, Stanley Johnson‘s Nike PG1, Michael Beasley in the Nike KD 6 Elite and Darius Miller in the “Win Like ’96” Air Jordan XI Retro.
Make sure to peep the rest of the fire in our latest NBA kicks recap.
Related
Post Up: In The Clutch
Photos via Getty Images
Commentscomments powered by Disqus