Several NBA players were going hard on Wednesday night as they took the court in some serious heat, much to the delight of sneakerheads.

We start off with Lance Stephenson who brought out a two pairs of Air Jordan heaters in the Pacers win over the Bulls. Born Ready rocked the “New Love” Air Jordan I Retro and the Atmos x Air Jordan III Retro as he continued his torrid sneaker campaign. Montrezl Harrell made sure that ‘heads didn’t forget that he’s amongst the League’s sneaker aficionados as he donned the “True Blue” Air Jordan III Retro and the “Fairfax” Nike Zoom LeBron IV PE.

Speaking of LeBron, King James also rocked two pairs on Wednesday night as he started off with a grey Nike LeBron 15 PE before switching to the wine and black color of the Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier XI as he buried the Kings in Cleveland.

Kyries were also a big part of Wednesday’s sneaker stories as he donned yet another crazy PE of his Nike Kyrie 3. This time around, the shoe featured a green camo accented with a metallic gold swoosh and a Keith Haring-inspired tongue graphic with the words “Best Buddies” above it. In New York, Jarret Jack took the floor in the newly-released and wildly-designed Nike Kyrie S1 Hybrid, which paired well with the Knicks home uniforms.

Other bangers on the hardwood last night included Taurean Prince‘s adidas Crazy 8, Stanley Johnson‘s Nike PG1, Michael Beasley in the Nike KD 6 Elite and Darius Miller in the “Win Like ’96” Air Jordan XI Retro.

Make sure to peep the rest of the fire in our latest NBA kicks recap.

Photos via Getty Images