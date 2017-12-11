-
Victor Oladipo: Nike React Hyperdunk 2017
Marcus Smart: adidas Dame 4
Lance Stephenson: Air Jordan XIII Low Retro
Michael Beasley: Nike KD 6 Elite
Michael Beasley: Nike KDX
Gary Harris, Thaddeus Young: Nike PG1
Stanley Johnson: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
Andre Drummond: Air Jordan XXXII Low
Andre Drummond: Air Jordan X Retro
Andre Drummond: Air Jordan X Retro
Jimmy Butler: Air Jordan XXXII Low
DeMar DeRozan: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
Anthony Tolliver: Under Armour Drive 4
Taj Gibson: adidas Dame 4
Jamal Crawford: adidas Dame 4
Dennis Schroder: Nike Kobe A.D.
Jayson Tatum: Nike Kyrie 3
Kyle Lowry: adidas Crazy Explosive Low 2017
Karl-Anthony Towns: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
Ersan Ilyasova: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid, Kristaps Porzingis: adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit 2017
C.J. Miles: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
De'Aaron Fox: Nike Kobe A.D.
Kent Bazemore: Under Armour Curry 4, Doug McDermott: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Low
Andrew Wiggins: adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit 2017, Harrison Barnes: adidas Mad Bounce
Jaylen Brown: adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit 2017, Reggie Jackson: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
Terry Rozier: Nike Kobe A.D.
Jarret Jack: Nike PG1, Dennis Schroder: Nike Kobe A.D.
Taurean Prince: adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit 2017
Ben Simmons: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
Anthony Davis: Nike Air Max Dominate
Gary Harris: Nike PG1
Pascal Siakam: Nike KDX, JaKarr Sampson: Nike Kyrie 2
Darius Miller: Air Jordan XI Retro
Emmanuel Mudiay: Under Armour Drive 4 Low, Joe Young: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
Lance Thomas: Nike Air Penny IV
Jrue Holiday: Nike PG1
Jerryd Bayless: adidas Crazy Explosive Low 2016
NBA Kicks of the Night
Rocking his trusty all-white Nike React Hyperdunk 2017s, Victor Oladipo dropped a career-high 47 points in the Pacers 126-116 overtime victory against the Nuggets. Lance Stephenson stayed on the Jordan tip as he wore the “Brave Blue” Air Jordan XIII.
Kyrie Irving wore a black and red colorway with a graphic upper featured prominently on the Kyrie 3’s lateral side. Teammate Marcus Smart wore the night’s best adidas pair as he went with a fresh green/white colorway of the Dame 4.
Other kicks catching our attention included Michael Beasley‘s Nike KD 6 Elite Low and Nike KDX in Knicks’ colors, the dope PG1s on Gary Harris and Thaddeus Young and Stanley Johnson‘s red/blue Nike Kobe A.D. Mids. Last, but not least, we’ve seen plenty of players rocking two pairs of kicks in a game, but Andre Drummond did that one better as he brought out three pairs of Air Jordans as he donned the Air Jordan X Retro “Charlotte,” “Lady Liberty” and a PE of the Air Jordan XXXII Low.
Photos via Getty Images
