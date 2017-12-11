Rocking his trusty all-white Nike React Hyperdunk 2017s, Victor Oladipo dropped a career-high 47 points in the Pacers 126-116 overtime victory against the Nuggets. Lance Stephenson stayed on the Jordan tip as he wore the “Brave Blue” Air Jordan XIII.

Kyrie Irving wore a black and red colorway with a graphic upper featured prominently on the Kyrie 3’s lateral side. Teammate Marcus Smart wore the night’s best adidas pair as he went with a fresh green/white colorway of the Dame 4.

Other kicks catching our attention included Michael Beasley‘s Nike KD 6 Elite Low and Nike KDX in Knicks’ colors, the dope PG1s on Gary Harris and Thaddeus Young and Stanley Johnson‘s red/blue Nike Kobe A.D. Mids. Last, but not least, we’ve seen plenty of players rocking two pairs of kicks in a game, but Andre Drummond did that one better as he brought out three pairs of Air Jordans as he donned the Air Jordan X Retro “Charlotte,” “Lady Liberty” and a PE of the Air Jordan XXXII Low.

Photos via Getty Images