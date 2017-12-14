It’s still early in the season, but it’s looking like Kyrie Irving has pretty much locked up the best PEs in the game. Uncle Drew took the floor of the TD Garden with a military-inspired Nike Kyrie 3 in olive and orange before swapping out to a fresh pair that’s been named the “Prep” 3.

While Kyrie killed it with his PEs, a trio of the games most notable sneakerheads continued to do their thing last night. P.J. Tucker wowed fans as he brought out the OG color of the Nike Zoom LeBron 4 before switching to the “Dark Shadow” X Retros. Not to be out done Lance Stephenson donned the “He Got Game” Air Jordan XIII Retros and Montrezl Harrell rocked the “Referee” Air Jordan XI Retro Low IE.

In his return to Indy, Paul George wore a very rare colorway of his Nike PG1, the “Wild, Wild West,” while Russell Westbrook went with the all-black “BHM” Air Jordan XXXI. Last but not least, James Harden debuted his newest model, the adidas Harden BTE, in the Rockets win over the Hornets.

Peep all these kicks and the rest of Wednesday night’s heat in our latest NBA kicks gallery up top.

Photos via Getty Images