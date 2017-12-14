-
Kyrie Irving: Nike Kyrie 3
P.J. Tucker: Nike Zoom LeBron 4
P.J. Tucker: Air Jordan X Retro
Lance Stephenson: Air Jordan XIII Retro, Paul George: Nike PG1
Paul George: Nike PG1
James Harden: adidas Harden BTE
John Wall: Nike PG1
Montrezl Harrell: Air Jordan XI Retro Low IE, Nikola Vucevic: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier XI
Jeremy Lamb: Nike PG1, Eric Gordon: adidas Crazy Explosive Low 2016
Nicolas Batum: Air Jordan XXXII, P.J. Tucker: Air Jordan X Retro
Michael Carter-Williams: Li-Ning Power 4, Chris Paul: Jordan CP3.AE X
Russell Westbrook: Air Jordan XXXI
Darren Collison: Nike Zoom Rev 2017
Jaylen Brown: adidas Crazy Explosive
Damian Lillard: adidas Dame 4
Otto Porter Jr.: Air Jordan XXXII
Carmelo Anthony: Jordan Melo M13
Kelly Oubre Jr.: adidas Dame 4, Dillon Brooks: Nike React Hyperdunk 2017
Rodney Hood: Nike PG1
Victor Oladipo: Nike React Hyperdunk 2017
Jameer Nelson: Nike PG1
Bam Adebayo: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid, Noah Vonlen: Air Jordan XXXII
Alec Burks: adidas Dame 4
Jerian Grant: Under Armour Drive 4 Low
Eric Bledsoe: Nike LeBron 15
Jamal Murray: adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit 2017, Kyrie Irving: Nike Kyrie 3
Dion Waiters: Nike Kobe A.D.
Anthony Davis: Nike Air Max Dominate
Giannis Antetokounmpo: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
Donovan Mitchell: adidas Dame 4
DeMar DeRozan: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
Tyler Ulis: Nike Kobe 11 Elite, Kyle Lowry: adidas Crazy Exploisve Low 2017
Kemba Walker: Air Jordan X Retro
Wilson Chandler: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid, Shane Larkin: Nike Kyrie 3
Sam Dekker: Nike Kyrie 3
Darius Miller: Air Jordan XI Retro
Danuel House Jr.: Nike KDX
Lou Williams: Peak Streetball Master, Mario Hezonja: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
Shelvin Mack: Nike Kobe Mentality II
Greg Monroe: Air Jordan X Retro
Gary Harris: Nike PG1
NBA Kicks of the Night
It’s still early in the season, but it’s looking like Kyrie Irving has pretty much locked up the best PEs in the game. Uncle Drew took the floor of the TD Garden with a military-inspired Nike Kyrie 3 in olive and orange before swapping out to a fresh pair that’s been named the “Prep” 3.
While Kyrie killed it with his PEs, a trio of the games most notable sneakerheads continued to do their thing last night. P.J. Tucker wowed fans as he brought out the OG color of the Nike Zoom LeBron 4 before switching to the “Dark Shadow” X Retros. Not to be out done Lance Stephenson donned the “He Got Game” Air Jordan XIII Retros and Montrezl Harrell rocked the “Referee” Air Jordan XI Retro Low IE.
In his return to Indy, Paul George wore a very rare colorway of his Nike PG1, the “Wild, Wild West,” while Russell Westbrook went with the all-black “BHM” Air Jordan XXXI. Last but not least, James Harden debuted his newest model, the adidas Harden BTE, in the Rockets win over the Hornets.
Peep all these kicks and the rest of Wednesday night’s heat in our latest NBA kicks gallery up top.
Photos via Getty Images
