PJ Tucker: Nike Hyperdunk
Lonzo Ball: Nike Kobe 10 Elite Low HTM
Andre Roberson: Nike Kyrie 2
Kyrie Irving: Nike Kyrie 4
Russell Westbrook: Air Jordan 30.5
Paul George: Nike PG1
Kevin Durant: Nike KDX
Kyrie Irving: Nike Kyrie 3
Dwight Howard: Peak DH3
Ben Simmons: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
Frank Kaminsky: Jordan Melo M13
Kyle O'Quinn: adidas D Rose 7
Tyson Chandler: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
Dwayne Bacon: Jordan CP3.AE X
Dirk Nowitzki: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
Andrew Wiggins: adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit 2017
Jimmy Butler: Air Jordan XXXII Low
Joakim Noah: adidas Explosive Bounce
Dario Saric: Nike Hyperdunk 2017 Low
Carmelo Anthony: Jordan Melo M13
Brandon Ingram: adidas Crazy BYW
Nick Young: adidas Crazy BYW
James Harden: adidas Harden Vol.1
Malcolm Delaney: Nike PG1
Lance Stephenson: Nike Air Force 180
Montrezl Harrell: Air Jordan XX Retro, Davis Bertans: adidas Dame 4
Taurean Prince: adidas Dame 4, Wayne Ellington: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
Damian Lillard: adidas Dame 4
Josh Richardson: Nike PG1
Jayson Tatum: Nike Kyrie 3
Chris Paul: Jordan CP3.X AE, Eric Gordon: adidas Crazy Explosive 2016 Low
Jarrett Jack: Nike PG1
Kyle Kuzma: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
Jamal Murray: adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit 2017
LaMarcus Aldridge: Jordan Super.Fly 2017
Josh Hart: Nike Kobe A.D.
Terry Rozier: Nike Kobe A.D.
T.J. Warren: Nike KDX
Victor Oladipo: Nike Hyperdunk 2017 Flyknit
Gary Harris, Paul George: Nike PG1
Patrick McCaw: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
Jamil Wilson: Nike KDX, Sam Dekker: Nike Kyrie 3, Kawhi Leonard: Air Jordan XXXII Low
Cory Jospeh: Nike PG1, Marcus Smart: adidas Dame 4
Julius Randle: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid, Justin Holiday: Nike PG1
Klay Thompson: Anta KT3
Nikola Mirotic: Nike KDX
Karl-Anthony Towns: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
NBA Kicks of the Night
On the night the Los Angeles Lakers retired Kobe Bryant’s numbers, several players around the League paid homage to the all-time great.
Josh Hart sported a special pair of Kickstradomis custom Nike Kobe A.D. in black/gold with graphics honoring Bryant. Lonzo Ball left his BBBs at home and rocked the Nike Kobe 10 Elite HTM and Kyle Kuzma wore a snakeskin version of the Nike Kobe A.D. Mid. In Houston, P.J. Tucker stunted once again in the coveted “Aston Martin” Nike Hyperdunk which was part of the memorable campaign featuring Kobe.
While Kobes were definitely the story of the night, other players still managed to shine with their sneaker choices. Andre Roberson came with an insanely colorful pair of the Nike Kyrie 2, Paul George brought out his sick yellow Nike PG1s, Malcolm Delaney rocked the “Volt” PG1s, Lance Stephenson went old school with a pair of the Nike Air Max 180 “Olympic” and Montrezl Harrell got a wear out of the Air Jordan XX Retro “Playoffs.”
Closing out, in a low key debut, Brandon Ingram and Nick Young both wore a new upcoming adidas silhouette, the Crazy BYW.
With close to 50 images of last night’s kicks, you won’t want to miss out on this latest gallery.
Photos via Getty Images
