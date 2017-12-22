-
Thabo Sefolosha: Nike Air Max 90
Kawhi Leonard: Air Jordan XXXII Low
Kyrie Irving: Nike Kyrie 4
LeBron James: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier XI
DeMar DeRozan: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
Dwyane Wade: Li-Ning Way of Wade 6
Kyle Lowry: adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit Low 2017
Ben Simmons: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
Dejounte Murray: Nike PG1
Lauri Markkanen: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
Derrick Favors: adidas Dame 4
Michael Beasley: Nike KDX
Tyler Ulis: Nike KD IV BHM
Kristaps Porzingis: adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit 2017
Greg Monroe: Air Jordan XXXI, Marc Gasol: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
Kris Dunn: adidas Dame 4
Kyle O'Quinn: adidas D Rose 7
Jeff Green: Air Jordan XXXII
Marcus Smart: adidas Dame 4, Courtney Lee: Nike PG1
Josh Jackson: Under Armour Drive 4 Low
Tyreke Evans: Nike Kyrie 3
Isaiah Canaan: Nike PG1
Rudy Gay: Nike Hyperdunk 2017, Joe Johnson: Air Jordan XIII Retro
NBA Kicks of the Night
The Jazz might not exactly be the first team you think of when the subject of fire sneakers comes up. But Utah’s Joe Johnson and Thabo Sefolosha rocked arguably the night’s freshest kicks. Johnson went with the “Wheat” Air Jordan XIII Retro while Sefolosha rocked a crispy pair of white/green/metallic gold Nike Air Max 90s. In the same game, Kawhi Leonard once again laced up his PE Air Jordan XXXII Low which features his dope hand logo.
Michael Beasley went with Knicks-colored Nike KDXs as he sparked New York to a quality win over the Celtics. Beasley finished the evening with 32 points and 12 boards while Kyrie Irving posted 32 as well in his white/gum Nike Kyrie 4. In Cleveland, LeBron James and the Cavs snapped the Bulls’ win streak as he wore his wine Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier XIs in a 34-point performance.
DeMar DeRozan, rocking his trusty white/red Nike Kobe A.D. Mids, had the night’s biggest game as he scored a career-high 45 points to lead Toronto to a clutch victory over the 76ers.
Photos via Getty Images
