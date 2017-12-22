The Jazz might not exactly be the first team you think of when the subject of fire sneakers comes up. But Utah’s Joe Johnson and Thabo Sefolosha rocked arguably the night’s freshest kicks. Johnson went with the “Wheat” Air Jordan XIII Retro while Sefolosha rocked a crispy pair of white/green/metallic gold Nike Air Max 90s. In the same game, Kawhi Leonard once again laced up his PE Air Jordan XXXII Low which features his dope hand logo.

Michael Beasley went with Knicks-colored Nike KDXs as he sparked New York to a quality win over the Celtics. Beasley finished the evening with 32 points and 12 boards while Kyrie Irving posted 32 as well in his white/gum Nike Kyrie 4. In Cleveland, LeBron James and the Cavs snapped the Bulls’ win streak as he wore his wine Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier XIs in a 34-point performance.

DeMar DeRozan, rocking his trusty white/red Nike Kobe A.D. Mids, had the night’s biggest game as he scored a career-high 45 points to lead Toronto to a clutch victory over the 76ers.

Related

Post Up: MVPBeas

Photos via Getty Images