If you asked Santa for a day full of amazing sneakers, your wish was granted as several players took advantage of the NBA’s national Christmas spotlight and wore some truly special kicks.

The Grinch was a popular theme on the evening with Paul George wearing a Kobe 6 “Grinch-esque” colorway of his Nike PG1 while Karl Anthony-Towns, Clint Capela and Lonzo Ball rocked graphic tributes to the classic Christmas tale with fitting customs. Both Towns and Capela wore Hyperdunk models with Towns having the Grinch featured prominently on his pair while Capela paid homage to Max the Dog in his Reindeer costume. Ball’s BBB ZO2 Prime Remix appears to have drawn its inspiration directly from the How the Grinch Stole Christmas, which released back in 2000.

Jordan Brand’s “Like Mike” Collection was represented with Amir Johnson. He wore the Air Jordan VI Retro NRG and Carmelo Anthony brought out his Jordan Melo M13. Staying on the Jordan front, Jerami Grant wore the “Flint” Air Jordan XIII Retro while P.J. Tucker didn’t disappoint as he donned a pair of the “Gym Red” PSNY x Air Jordan X Retro. Marcus Morris had the night’s most talked about Jordan pair as he wore a custom Air Jordan XI Retro.

Klay Thompson and Nick Young definitely caught the attention of sneakerheads in Golden State’s matchup against Cleveland as both players rocked mismatched pairs. Thompson went with a neon green and neon pink colorway of his Anta KT3 and Nick Young wore yellow and blue models of the adidas T Mac 3. Teammate Draymond Green showed his troll game was on point with a pair of custom “Arnold” Nike React Hyperdunk 2017s that referenced this LeBron James’ IG post from early November.

If you happened to miss out on any of yesterday’s sneaker action, don’t fret, we got your back with over 40 images of the NBA’s best Christmas kicks.

Photos via Getty Images