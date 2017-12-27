Players rocking two pairs of kicks a night has become a somewhat common occurrence in the NBA. And Montrezl Harrell did just that as he rocked the most colorful combination of kicks so far this year. MonStar brought out both the “What The” Nike KD 6 and the “Confetti” Nike Kyrie 4 as he dropped 22 points in the Clippers win over the Kings.

Fellow sneakerhead Lance Stephenson stayed on the Air Jordan tip as he wore the “Thunder” XIV Retro and Kawhi Leonard donned a pair of mean black/silver Air Jordan XXXII Low PEs. Eric Bledsoe turned heads as he brought out the pearlescent “Legion Green” Nike Air Foamposite One and Donovan Mitchell continued his outstanding rookie campaign in his yellow adidas Dame 4s.

Photos via Getty Images