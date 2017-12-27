-
Montrezl Harrell: Nike Kyrie 4
Donovan Mitchell: adidas Dame 4
Lance Stephenson: Air Jordan XIV Retro
Eric Bledsoe: Nike Air Foamposite One
Andre Drummond: Air Jordan X Retro
Joe Johnson: Jordan Ultra. Fly 2
Jonas Valanciunas: Nike Air Max Dominate
Thaddeus Young: Nike PG1
Delon Wright: Under Armour Curry 4, Dirk Nowitzki: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
Al Jefferson: Nike Hyperdunk 2017 Low
Stanley Johnson: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
Tobias Harris: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
Willie Reed: Air Jordan XIII Retro
Kawhi Leonard: Air Jordan XXXII Low
Wesley Matthews, DeMar DeRozan: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
Devin Booker: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Low
Willie Cauley-Stein: Nike KD10
Tyson Chandler, Marc Gasol: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
LaMarcus Aldridge: Jordan Super.Fly 2017, Jarrett Allen: Nike Kyrie 3
Gary Harris: Nike PG1
Kris Dunn: adidas Dame 4, Giannis Antetokounmpo: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
Malcolm Brogdon: Nike KD9, Nikola Mirotic: Nike KD10
Arron Afflalo: Air Jordan X Retro, Wayne Ellington: Nike Kobe A.D.
Trey Lyles: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
Bam Adebayo: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
Justin Holiday: Nike PG1, Eric Bledsoe: Nike Air Foamposite One
Dejounte Murray: Nike PG1
James Ennis: Nike Kobe XI Elite Low, Josh Jackson: Under Armour Drive 4 Low
Tyreke Evans: Nike Kyrie 3
Nikola Jokic: Nike Hyperdunk 2017, Derrick Favors: adidas Dame 4
Malachi Richardson: Nike PG1
NBA Kicks of the Night
Players rocking two pairs of kicks a night has become a somewhat common occurrence in the NBA. And Montrezl Harrell did just that as he rocked the most colorful combination of kicks so far this year. MonStar brought out both the “What The” Nike KD 6 and the “Confetti” Nike Kyrie 4 as he dropped 22 points in the Clippers win over the Kings.
Fellow sneakerhead Lance Stephenson stayed on the Air Jordan tip as he wore the “Thunder” XIV Retro and Kawhi Leonard donned a pair of mean black/silver Air Jordan XXXII Low PEs. Eric Bledsoe turned heads as he brought out the pearlescent “Legion Green” Nike Air Foamposite One and Donovan Mitchell continued his outstanding rookie campaign in his yellow adidas Dame 4s.
Photos via Getty Images
