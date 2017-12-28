-
-
Paul George: Nike PG1
-
LeBron James: Nike LeBron 15
-
DeMar DeRozan: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
-
Taurean Prince: adidas Harden Vol.1 Primeknit
-
Nicolas Batum: Air Jordan XXXII
-
Kristaps Porzingis: adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit 2017
-
Gary Harris: Nike PG1
-
Russell Westbrook: Air Jordan 30.5
-
Klay Thompson: Anta KT3
-
Karl-Anthony Towns: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
-
Jonas Jerebko: Nike LeBron 15
-
Brandon Ingram: adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit Low 2016
-
Royce O'Neale: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
-
Andrew Wiggins: adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit 2017
-
Donovan Mitchell: adidas Dame 4
-
Patrick McCaw: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
-
Nick Young: adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit Low 2017
-
Jimmy Butler: Air Jordan XXXII Low
-
Kevin Durant: Nike KDX
-
Jamal Murray: adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit 2017
-
Darrell Arthur: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
-
Harrison Barnes: adidas Mad Bounce
-
Serge Ibaka: adidas Explosive Bounce
-
Carmelo Anthony: Jordan Melo M13
-
Dennis Schroder: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
-
Kemba Walker: Air Jordan XIII Retro
-
Lance Stephenson: Air Jordan XI Retro
-
Kyrie Irving: Nike Kyrie 4
-
Markieff Morris: Nike Air Foamposite One
-
Jarrett Jack: Nike PG1
-
Vince Carter: Nike Air Max Dominate
-
Jerami Grant: Air Jordan XIII Retro
-
John Wall: Nike Kobe A.D.
-
Dwyane Wade: Li-Ning Way of Wade 6
-
Myles Turner: Nike PG1
-
Darius Miller: Air Jordan XI Retro, Caris Levert: Nike Kyrie 3
-
Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins: Nike Air Max Dominate
-
Jeff Green: Air Jordan XXXII
-
Andrew Harrison: Under Armour Drive 4 Low, Jordan Clarkson: Nike Kyrie 3
-
Thabo Sefolosha: Nike Air Max 90
-
Tyreke Evans: Nike Kyrie 3
1 of 42
NBA Kicks of the Night
Kent Bazemore had sneakerheads seeing red last night as he debuted the Under Armour Curry 4 Low. Bazemore wore the “Nothing But Nets” colorway which is an all-red offering whose upcoming release is aimed to help the battle against malaria. For each sale of this model, Under Armour has pledged to donate an insecticide treated bed to the organization of the same name; a United Nations foundation which Stephen Curry has been an ambassador of since 2013.
The flow of sick Nike PG1 PEs continued as Paul George rocked another colorful model of his popular silhouettte. This latest version featured a white base with multicolor details throughout. In stark contrast, LeBron James rocked an equally dope all-white Nike LeBron 15 finished with a black Swoosh.
Other kicks standing out the evening were Tauren Prince’s cream adidas Harden Vol.1 Primeknits, Nick Young and Kristaps Porzingis‘ adidas Crazy Explosive 2017s, Lance Stepheson in the “Win Like ’82” Air Jordan XI Retros and Kemba Walker in the “Altitude” XIIIs.
Photos via Getty Images
Commentscomments powered by Disqus