Kent Bazemore had sneakerheads seeing red last night as he debuted the Under Armour Curry 4 Low. Bazemore wore the “Nothing But Nets” colorway which is an all-red offering whose upcoming release is aimed to help the battle against malaria. For each sale of this model, Under Armour has pledged to donate an insecticide treated bed to the organization of the same name; a United Nations foundation which Stephen Curry has been an ambassador of since 2013.

The flow of sick Nike PG1 PEs continued as Paul George rocked another colorful model of his popular silhouettte. This latest version featured a white base with multicolor details throughout. In stark contrast, LeBron James rocked an equally dope all-white Nike LeBron 15 finished with a black Swoosh.

Other kicks standing out the evening were Tauren Prince’s cream adidas Harden Vol.1 Primeknits, Nick Young and Kristaps Porzingis‘ adidas Crazy Explosive 2017s, Lance Stepheson in the “Win Like ’82” Air Jordan XI Retros and Kemba Walker in the “Altitude” XIIIs.

Photos via Getty Images