LeBron James: Nike LeBron 15
Kawhi Leonard: Air Jordan XXXII Low
Nicolas Batum: Air Jordan XXXII
Damian Lillard: adidas Dame 4
JaMychal Green: Nike LeBron 15
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Air Jordan XXXI
LaMarcus Aldridge: Jordan Super.Fly 2017
Jusuf Nurkic: Nike KDX
Marc Gasol: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
Lou Williams: Peak Streetball Master
Dwyane Wade: Li-Ning Way of Wade 6
Kemba Walker: Air Jordan X Retro
Kevin Love: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
James Ennis: Nike Kobe XI Elite Low
Taurean Prince: adidas Harden Vol.1
Kristaps Porzingis: adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit 2017, Davis Bertans: adidas Dame 4
T.J. Warren: Nike Lunar Hypergamer Low
Malcolm Delaney: Nike Zoom Kobe 5
Blake Griffin: Jordan Super.Fly 2017
Michael Beasley: Nike LeBron 14 Low
Kent Bazemore: Under Armour Curry 4 Low
Tony Parker: Peak TP9.V
John Collins: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
Jarrett Jack: Nike PG1
Jarrett Jack: Nike PG1
Isaiah Canaan: Nike PG1
Jeremy Lamb: Nike PG1
Devin Booker: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Low
De'Aaron Fox: Nike LeBron 15
NBA Kicks of the Night
Isaiah Thomas made his long awaited debut for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the team’s 127-110 victory over the Portland Trailblazers. Thomas played 19 minutes and finished with 17 points while rocking the Nike Kobe A.D. Mid in the team’s wine and navy colors. LeBron James also rocked a Cavs’ flavored Nike LeBron 15, which was also seen on the feet of Kings’ rookie De’Aaron Fox.
Fans in Phoenix were treated to some older models as TJ Warren dropped 31 in the 2012 Nike Lunar Hypergamer Low, while Devin Booker scored 34 in a Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Low PE as the Suns managed to hold on against the Hawks. For Atlanta, Malcolm Delaney turned some heads as he brought out the Nike Zoom Kobe 5 “All-Star” which released back in 2010.
Make sure to check out all the old-school flavor above along with current models in our latest NBA kicks recap.
Photos via Getty Images
