We saw some big time performances in the NBA last night and we got the kicks that these players balled out in.

Kevin Durant became the second youngest player to reach 20,000 points as he scored 40 points in his signature Nike KD X. However, Durant’s 40 wasn’t the game’s high mark nor was it enough to lead the Warriors to the victory as Lou Williams stole a bit of KD’s shine in dropping a 50-bomb in his Peak Streetball Master to lead the Clippers to the win.

Kemba Walker eclipsed the 40 point mark in the “Charlotte” Air Jordan X Retro while Chris Paul in his Jordan CP3.AE X, John Wall in his adidas J Wall 1 and Russell Westbrook in his Jordan Why Not Zer0.1 all finished just short of 40 points.

As far as the night’s most hyped kicks, Kent Bazemore and Will Barton both wore Under Armour’s newest model, the Heatseeker, Lance Stephenson went with the Trophy Room x Air Jordan XVII Retro, P.J. Tucker wore the Air Jordan XIII Retro “Grey Toe,” and Carmelo Anthony continued his own roll out of retros in a blue/orange colorway of his Jordan Melo 1.5.

Closing out, Montrezl Harrell donned two pairs of heaters as he wore both the Nike Zoom Kobe 5 FTB and the Air Jordan XII Retro “Obsidian” and Tauren Prince continued his sick adidas rotation with a wear of the adidas Crazy 8.

We have over 40 images of NBA kicks for you to peruse so grab a seat and get caught up on all the sneaker action.

Photos via Getty Images