Kent Bazemore: Under Armour Heatseeker
Carmelo Anthony: Jordan Melo 1.5 Retro
Kristaps Porzingis: adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit 2017
Taurean Prince: adidas Crazy 8
Gorgui Dieng: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
Dennis Schroder: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
John Collins: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
John Wall: adidas J Wall 1
Paul George: Nike PG1
Gary Harris: Nike PG1
DeMarcus Cousins: Nike Air Max Dominate
Thaddeus Young: Nike PG1
Raymond Felton: Under Armour Charged Controller
Terrence Ferguson: Under Armour Drive 4 Low
Lou Williams: Peak Streetball Master
Will Barton: Under Armour Heatseeker
Frank Kaminsky: Jordan Melo M13
Stanley Johnson: Nike Kyrie 3
Jamal Crawford: adidas Explosive Bounce
Dewayne Dedmon: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier XI
Salah Mejri: Nike Kobe XI Elite Low
Kenneth Faried: Crazy Explosive Primeknit 2017
Hassan Whiteside: Air Jordan XI Retro
Harrison Barnes: adidas Mad Bounce
Montrezl Harrell: Nike Zoom Kobe 5 FTB, Nick Young: adidas Pro Model 2G
Montrezl Harrell: Air Jordan XII Retro
Jusuf Nurkic: Nike KDX, P.J. Tucker: Air Jordan XIII Retro
Andrew Wiggins: Crazy Explosive Primeknit 2017, Russell Westbrook: Jordan Why Not Zer0.1
Michael Beasley: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid, Justin Holiday: Nike PG1
Giannis Antetokounmpo: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
Bradley Beal: Nike Hyperdunk 2017 Low, Thabo Sefolosha: Nike Air Max 90
Josh Richardson: Nike PG1
Chris Paul: Jordan CP3.AE X
Jimmy Butler: Air Jordan XXXII Low, Jerami Grant: Air Jordan VIII Retro
Damian Lillard: adidas Dame 4, Trevor Ariza: Nike Hyperdunk 2017 Low
Kevin Durant: Nike KDX, Sam Dekker: Nike Kyrie 3
Nick Young: adidas Pro Model 2G
Eric Bledsoe: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier XI
Shabazz Napier: Nike React Hyperdunk 2017, Gerald Green: Air Jordan XI Retro
Kelly Oubre Jr.: adidas Harden Vol.1
Jodie Meeks: Nike PG1, Donovan Mitchell: adidas Dame 4
Kemba Walker: Air Jordan X Retro
Mario Chalmers: Nike Kyrie 4
Evan Fournier: Nike Hyperdunk 2017 Low, Sterling Brown: Nike Kyrie 3
NBA Kicks of the Night
We saw some big time performances in the NBA last night and we got the kicks that these players balled out in.
Kevin Durant became the second youngest player to reach 20,000 points as he scored 40 points in his signature Nike KD X. However, Durant’s 40 wasn’t the game’s high mark nor was it enough to lead the Warriors to the victory as Lou Williams stole a bit of KD’s shine in dropping a 50-bomb in his Peak Streetball Master to lead the Clippers to the win.
Kemba Walker eclipsed the 40 point mark in the “Charlotte” Air Jordan X Retro while Chris Paul in his Jordan CP3.AE X, John Wall in his adidas J Wall 1 and Russell Westbrook in his Jordan Why Not Zer0.1 all finished just short of 40 points.
As far as the night’s most hyped kicks, Kent Bazemore and Will Barton both wore Under Armour’s newest model, the Heatseeker, Lance Stephenson went with the Trophy Room x Air Jordan XVII Retro, P.J. Tucker wore the Air Jordan XIII Retro “Grey Toe,” and Carmelo Anthony continued his own roll out of retros in a blue/orange colorway of his Jordan Melo 1.5.
Closing out, Montrezl Harrell donned two pairs of heaters as he wore both the Nike Zoom Kobe 5 FTB and the Air Jordan XII Retro “Obsidian” and Tauren Prince continued his sick adidas rotation with a wear of the adidas Crazy 8.
We have over 40 images of NBA kicks for you to peruse so grab a seat and get caught up on all the sneaker action.
