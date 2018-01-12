Making a trip to London for the annual NBA Global Games, several Boston Celtics made sure to wear some of their finest kicks.

Kyrie Irving debuted a “London” pair of his Nike Kyrie 4 while Jayson Tatum went with the “Mamba Mentality” Kyrie 3. Marcus Morris once again wore the classic Air Jordan XI Retro “Bred” and Terry Rozier played in the “King’s Rook” Nike Air Zoom Generation.

In Canada, DeMar DeRozan and the Raptors put an absolute whopping on the Cavaliers winning 133-99. DeRozan wore a sick pair of the NikeiD Kobe 11 “Mamba Day” while LeBron James went with an all-wine colorway of his Nike LeBron 15.

Back stateside, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope balled in a purple Nike PG1, Lonzo Ball rocked the Lakers’ colorway of his BBB ZO2 Prime Remix and Montrezl Harrell wore the “Obsidian” Air Jordan XII Retro for the second night in a row.

The rest of the night’s NBA kicks is just a few clicks away.

Photos via Getty Images