DeMar DeRozan: NikeiD Kobe 11
LeBron James: Nike LeBron 15
Montrezl Harrell: Air Jordan XII Retro
Lonzo Ball: BBB ZO2 Prime Remix
Lou Williams: Peak Streetball Master
George Hill: Peak Monster GH3
Jayson Tatum: Nike Kyrie 3
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Nike PG1
T.J. McConnell: Nike Hyperdunk 2017 Low, Terry Rozier: Nike Air Zoom Generation
Marcus Morris: Air Jordan XI Retro
Isaiah Thomas: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid, Fred Van Vleet: adidas Dame 4
Jaylen Brown: adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit Low 2017, Ben Simmons: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
Blake Griffin: Jordan Super.Fly 2017, De'Aaron Fox: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid, Wille Cauley-Stein: Nike PG1
C.J. Miles: Nike Kyrie 3
Dejounte Murray: Nike Kobe AD, Brandon Ingram: adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit Low 2017, Kyle Anderson: adidas Dame 4
NBA Kicks of the Night
Making a trip to London for the annual NBA Global Games, several Boston Celtics made sure to wear some of their finest kicks.
Kyrie Irving debuted a “London” pair of his Nike Kyrie 4 while Jayson Tatum went with the “Mamba Mentality” Kyrie 3. Marcus Morris once again wore the classic Air Jordan XI Retro “Bred” and Terry Rozier played in the “King’s Rook” Nike Air Zoom Generation.
In Canada, DeMar DeRozan and the Raptors put an absolute whopping on the Cavaliers winning 133-99. DeRozan wore a sick pair of the NikeiD Kobe 11 “Mamba Day” while LeBron James went with an all-wine colorway of his Nike LeBron 15.
Back stateside, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope balled in a purple Nike PG1, Lonzo Ball rocked the Lakers’ colorway of his BBB ZO2 Prime Remix and Montrezl Harrell wore the “Obsidian” Air Jordan XII Retro for the second night in a row.
The rest of the night’s NBA kicks is just a few clicks away.
Photos via Getty Images