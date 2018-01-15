Ahead of MLK Day, Karl-Anthony Towns paid homage to the great civil rights leader with a pair of Nike Hyperdunk 2016 customs. The pair – which was customized by Kickstradomis – depicts King’s image along with Nike’s “Equality” text, the U.S. flag and “I have a dream” in script in a stark black and white colorway.

Nike’s “Equality” BHM collection was also spotted on the feet of Jordan Mickey who donned the Nike Kyrie 4 and Enes Kanter, who sported the Nike Air Max Dominate. The Dominate had the spotlight at MSG as it was worn by Kanter along with DeMarcus Cousins and Anthony Davis, who finished with a ridiculous stat line of 48 points, 17 boards, 4 steals and 3 blocks. In that game, Tim Hardaway Jr debuted the upcoming Air Jordan X Retro “Cool Grey” which is set to release on January 27.

Closing out, Lance Stephenson and Tyler Ulis both showed the Nike Zoom Kobe 8 some love with Born Ready rocking the “What The” edition and Ulis once again wearing the “Purple Gradient.”

Photos via Getty Images