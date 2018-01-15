-
Lance Stephenson: Nike Zoom Kobe 8
Enes Kanter: Nike Air Max Dominate
Jordan Mickey: Nike Kyrie 4
Andrew Wiggins: adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit 2017
Eric Bledsoe: Nike LeBron 15
Jrue Holiday: Nike LeBron 15
E'Twaun Moore: Q4 495 Lo
Rajon Rondo: Air Jordan XI Retro
Jimmy Butler: Air Jordan XXXII Low
Noah Vonleh: Jordan Super.Fly 2017
C.J. McCollum: Li-Ning Power 4
Anthony Davis: Nike Air Max Dominate, Kristaps Porzingis: adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit 2017
James Johnson: Nike Kyrie 3, Josh Richardson: Nike KD Trey 5 V
Tim Hardaway Jr.: Air Jordan X Retro
Damian Lillard: adidas Dame 4
DeMarcus Cousins: Nike Air Max Dominate
Devin Booker: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
Joe Young: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
Domantas Sabonis: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid, Josh Jackson: Under Armour Heatseeker
Thaddeus Young, Isaiah Canaan: Nike PG1
Victor Oladipo: Nike React Hyperdunk 2017
Tyler Ulis: Nike Zoom Kobe 8
Giannis Antetokounmpo: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid, Goran Dragic: adidas D Lillard 2
Davon Reed: Nike KD X
Marcus Georges-Hunt: Nike Hyperdunk 2017 Low
NBA Kicks of the Night
Ahead of MLK Day, Karl-Anthony Towns paid homage to the great civil rights leader with a pair of Nike Hyperdunk 2016 customs. The pair – which was customized by Kickstradomis – depicts King’s image along with Nike’s “Equality” text, the U.S. flag and “I have a dream” in script in a stark black and white colorway.
Nike’s “Equality” BHM collection was also spotted on the feet of Jordan Mickey who donned the Nike Kyrie 4 and Enes Kanter, who sported the Nike Air Max Dominate. The Dominate had the spotlight at MSG as it was worn by Kanter along with DeMarcus Cousins and Anthony Davis, who finished with a ridiculous stat line of 48 points, 17 boards, 4 steals and 3 blocks. In that game, Tim Hardaway Jr debuted the upcoming Air Jordan X Retro “Cool Grey” which is set to release on January 27.
Closing out, Lance Stephenson and Tyler Ulis both showed the Nike Zoom Kobe 8 some love with Born Ready rocking the “What The” edition and Ulis once again wearing the “Purple Gradient.”
Photos via Getty Images
