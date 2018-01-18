-
-
Russell Westbrook: Jordan Why Not Zer0.1
-
Stephen Curry: Under Armour Curry 4
-
Thon Maker: adidas Dame 4
-
Justise Winslow: adidas Dame 4
-
Giannis Antetokounmpo: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
-
Wille Cauley-Stein: Nike KDX
-
Michael Beasley: Nike Kyrie 3
-
De'Aaron Fox: Nike Kobe A.D.
-
Hassan Whiteside: Air Jordan XI Retro
-
Eric Bledsoe: Nike LeBron 15
-
Spencer Dinwiddie: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
-
Lauri Markkanen: Nike React Hyperdunk 2017
-
Joe Johnson: Jordan Ultra.Fly 2
-
Kristaps Porzingis: adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit 2017
-
Montrezl Harrell: Air Jordan V Retro, Trey Lyles: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
-
Kenneth Faried: adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit 2017, Montrezll Harrell: Air Jordan VI Retro
-
Julius Randle: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid, Paul George: Nike PG1
-
Courtney Lee: Nike PG1, Tyreke Evans: Nike Kyrie 4, Michael Beasley: Nike Kyrie 3
-
Andre Roberson: Off White x Nike Hyperdunk 2017
-
Mario Chalmers, Jarrett Jack: Nike PG1
-
Blake Griffin: Jordan Super.Fly 2017
-
Avery Bradley: Nike PG1, DeMar DeRozan: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
-
Russell Westbrook: Jordan Why Not Zer0.1, Carmelo Anthony: Jordan Melo 1.5 Retro, Josh Hart: Nike Kobe XI Elite Low
-
Anthony Davis: Nike Air Max Dominate, Taurean Prince: adidas Dame 4
-
Kevin Durant: Nike KDX
-
Nick Young: adidas Top Ten 2000, Bobby Portis: Nike Hyperdunk 2017 Low
-
Terrance Ferguson: Under Armour Drive 4 Low
-
Marvin Williams: Nike Zoom Live II, Markieff Morris: Nike Air Foamposite One
-
Klay Thompson: Anta KT3
-
Kemba Walker: Air Jordan X Retro, John Wall: adidas J Wall 1
-
LaMarcus Aldridge: Air Jordan XI Retro, Jarrett Allen: Nike Kyrie 3
-
Andre Drummond: Air Jordan X Retro
-
C.J. Miles: Nike Kyrie 3
-
Kent Bazemore: Under Armour Heatseeker, DeMarcus Cousins: Nike Air Max Dominate
-
Treveon Graham: Nike Hyperdunk 2017 Low, Kelly Oubre Jr.: adidas Harden Vol.1
-
Tobias Harris: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid, Kyle Lowry: adidas Crazy Explosive Low 2017
-
Milos Teodosic: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid, Will Barton: Under Armour Heatseeker
NBA Kicks of the Night
With the heat rock he’s been bringing out this season, Montrezl Harrell is posing a real threat to P.J. Tucker‘s NBA sneakerhead crown. Wednesday night saw Trezz bring out two pairs of Air Jordan bangers: the “Raging Bull” DMP V Retros and the “Oreo” VIs.
Donovan Mitchell continued his sensational rookie year in the adidas Dame 4 as went for 34 points in an earthy tan and green colorway to lead the Jazz to victory 120-105 victory over the Kings. For the Sacramento, Willie Cauley-Stein dropped 26 in his dope NikeID black/purple/white Nike KDXs while De’Aaron Fox wore his grey/purple Nike Kobe A.D..
Other kicks catching our attention included Stephen Curry‘s “Away” variant of his Under Armour Curry 4, the UA Heat Seekers worn by Will Barton and Kent Bazemore, Thon Maker‘s BHM adidas Dame 4s and Russell Westbrook‘s white/orange Jordan Why Not Zer0.1.
Photos via Getty Images
