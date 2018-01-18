With the heat rock he’s been bringing out this season, Montrezl Harrell is posing a real threat to P.J. Tucker‘s NBA sneakerhead crown. Wednesday night saw Trezz bring out two pairs of Air Jordan bangers: the “Raging Bull” DMP V Retros and the “Oreo” VIs.

Donovan Mitchell continued his sensational rookie year in the adidas Dame 4 as went for 34 points in an earthy tan and green colorway to lead the Jazz to victory 120-105 victory over the Kings. For the Sacramento, Willie Cauley-Stein dropped 26 in his dope NikeID black/purple/white Nike KDXs while De’Aaron Fox wore his grey/purple Nike Kobe A.D..

Other kicks catching our attention included Stephen Curry‘s “Away” variant of his Under Armour Curry 4, the UA Heat Seekers worn by Will Barton and Kent Bazemore, Thon Maker‘s BHM adidas Dame 4s and Russell Westbrook‘s white/orange Jordan Why Not Zer0.1.

Photos via Getty Images