There was only four games on the NBA schedule Thursday, but players still managed to fill the night with plenty of fire kicks.

LeBron James helped the Cavs’ snap their losing streak as they did just enough to get by the Orlando Magic. James had on a crisp pair of all-white Nike LeBron 15s while Derrick Rose made his return in a team colorway of his signature adidas D Rose 8.

Lance Stephenson continued his sick streak of sneakers bringing out two pairs of Air Jordans: the XIV Retro DMP and the IX Retro “Kobe.” Not to be outdone, P.J. Tucker wore the FTB version of the Nike Zoom Kobe 4.

If the Air Jordan XXXII is your cup of tea, Jeff Green and Jimmy Butler played in their respective team colorways of Jordan Brand’s latest flagship model.

Make sure to check out the rest of Thursday night’s NBA kicks.

Photos via Getty Images