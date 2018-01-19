-
Lance Stephenson: Air Jordan XIV Retro
Lance Stephenson: Air Jordan IX Retro
Jimmy Butler: Air Jordan XXXII Low
Derrick Rose: adidas D Rose 8
P.J. Tucker: Nike Zoom Kobe 4 FTB
Jeff Green: Air Jordan XXXII
Jusuf Nurkic: Nike KDX
Joe Young: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
Shabazz Napier: Nike React Hyperdunk 2017
Dwyane Wade: Li-Ning Way of Wade 6
Domantas Sabonis: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
Karl-Anthony Towns: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
Tyus Jones: Nike Kyrie 4, James Harden: adidas Harden Vol.1
Victor Oladipo: Nike React Hyperdunk 2017, Thaddeus Young: Nike PG1
Damian Lillard: adidas Dame 4
Jayson Tatum: Nike Kyrie 3
Marcus Smart: Air Jordan X Retro, Ben Simmons: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
Daniel Theis: Nike Hyperdunk 2017 Low, Joel Embiid: adidas Mad Bounce
Jeff Teague: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid, Chris Paul: Jordan CP3.AE X
Elfrid Payton, Isaiah Thomas: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
Eric Gordon: adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit Low 2017
Jonathon Simmons: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
Marcus Smart: adidas Dame 4, Justin Anderson: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
NBA Kicks of the Night
There was only four games on the NBA schedule Thursday, but players still managed to fill the night with plenty of fire kicks.
LeBron James helped the Cavs’ snap their losing streak as they did just enough to get by the Orlando Magic. James had on a crisp pair of all-white Nike LeBron 15s while Derrick Rose made his return in a team colorway of his signature adidas D Rose 8.
Lance Stephenson continued his sick streak of sneakers bringing out two pairs of Air Jordans: the XIV Retro DMP and the IX Retro “Kobe.” Not to be outdone, P.J. Tucker wore the FTB version of the Nike Zoom Kobe 4.
If the Air Jordan XXXII is your cup of tea, Jeff Green and Jimmy Butler played in their respective team colorways of Jordan Brand’s latest flagship model.
Make sure to check out the rest of Thursday night’s NBA kicks.
Photos via Getty Images
