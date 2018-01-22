After missing a game due a sore left shoulder, Kyrie Irving returned to action against the Orlando Magic and promptly dropped 40 points on the Magic as he debuted a new PE of his Nike Kyrie 4. A grey and yellow colorway, this latest model features “one” graphics on the shoe’s lateral side, though it’s not clear yet what the significance of it is. Teammate Marcus Morris went with another wear of the Air Jordan X Retro “Chicago.”

Speaking of the Xs, Andre Drummond once again brought out the upcoming “Cool Grey” colorway which is designed with a multi-color striped outsole. Continuing on the Jordan retro tip, LaMarcus Aldridge rocked the “72-10” XI Retros while Lance Stephenson took home our Sneaker of the Night as he brought out the slept on, but pricey, “Filbert” colorway of the Air Jordan VII which released back in 2012 as part of the “J2K” pack.

Make sure to peep these kicks and more including Trey Burke‘s Off White x Nike Hyperdunk 2017, Anthony Tolliver’s clean Under Armour Heatseekers, Tony Parker‘s “BHM” Peak TP9.V and Stanley Johnson‘s Nike PG1s in our latest NBA sneaker recap.

