Rocking the Nike Zoom Rev 17, DeMarcus Cousins put up a historic triple-double last night as he finished with an insane stat line of 44 points, 24 boards and 10 assists in the Pelicans 132-128 double overtime win against the Bulls. Boogie became only the fifth player in League history – and the first since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s effort in 1972 – to accomplish the 40-20-10 feat. While not as epic, Khris Middleton wore the Zoom Live II as he paced the Bucks with 35 points to lead them to a 109-105 win over the Suns in the team’s first game without former coach Jason Kidd who was fired earlier in the day.

In Los Angeles, Andrew Wiggins dropped 40 points in his latest team colorway of the adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit 2017 and Montrezl Harrell continued his chase for the sneaker crown with a wear of the “Black Toe” Air Jordan I Retro.

After some light wears here in there, the HeatSeeker, got some heavy burn on Monday night as Will Barton, Emmanuel Mudiay, Josh Jackson and Dennis Smith Jr. were amongst those that laced up Under Armour’s latest silhouette.

Make sure to get caught up on the latest on Monday’s NBA kicks in the gallery above.

Photos via Getty Images