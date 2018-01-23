-
DeMarcus Cousins: Nike Zoom Rev 17
-
Andrew Wiggins: adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit 2017
-
Ben Simmons: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
-
Monte Morris: Air Jordan I Retro
-
Dwight Howard: Peak DH3
-
Blake Griffin: Jordan Super.Fly 2017
-
Trey Lyles: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
-
Will Barton: Under Armour Heatseeker
-
Joel Embiid: adidas Mad Bounce
-
Willie-Cauley Stein: Nike KDX
-
Jusuf Nurkic: Nike KDX
-
Evan Turner: Li-Ning Power 4
-
Torrey Craig: Nike PG1
-
Vince Carter: Nike Air Max Dominate
-
Mason Plumlee: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
-
Kevin Hart: Nike Air Yeezy II
-
James Harden: adidas Harden Vol. 1, Chris Paul: Jordan CP3.AE X
-
Jamal Murray: adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit 2017
-
John Wall: adidas J Wall 1, Dennis Smith Jr.: Under Armour Heatseeker
-
Damian Lillard: adidas Dame 4
-
Harrison Barnes: adidas Explosive Bounce, Markieff Morris: Nike Air Foamposite Pro
-
Jerian Grant: Under Armour Curry 4
-
Jrue Holiday: Nike LeBron 15, Juston Holiday: Nike PG1
-
Anthony Davis: Nike Air Max Dominate
-
Khris Middleton: Nike Zoom Live II
-
Emmanuel Mudiay: Under Armour Heatseeker
-
Tyler Ulis: Nike Zoom Kobe 8
-
Eric Gordon: Nike LeBron 15
-
Malcolm Brogdon: Nike KDX, Devin Booker: Nike Kobe AD Mid
-
Jason Terry: Nike Kyrie 3, Troy Daniels: Off White x Nike Hyperdunk 2017
-
Josh Jackson: Under Armour Heatseeker
-
Mario Chalmers: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid, Robert Covington: Nike Hyperdunk 2017 Low
-
P.J. Tucker: Nike Zoom Kobe 4 FTB, James Johnson: Nike Kyrie 3
-
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot: Nike KD 7
-
Nene Hilario: Air Jordan XXXI, Kelly Olynyk: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
-
P.J. Tucker: Air Jordan X Retro
-
Raul Neto, Dennis Schroder: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
-
Joe Ingles: Nike Kobe X, Taurean Prince: adidas Dame 4
-
Kemba Walker: Air Jordan X Retro
-
Karl-Anthony Towns: Nike Hyperdunk 2017, Willie Reed: Air Jordan XI Retro
NBA Kicks of the Night
Rocking the Nike Zoom Rev 17, DeMarcus Cousins put up a historic triple-double last night as he finished with an insane stat line of 44 points, 24 boards and 10 assists in the Pelicans 132-128 double overtime win against the Bulls. Boogie became only the fifth player in League history – and the first since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s effort in 1972 – to accomplish the 40-20-10 feat. While not as epic, Khris Middleton wore the Zoom Live II as he paced the Bucks with 35 points to lead them to a 109-105 win over the Suns in the team’s first game without former coach Jason Kidd who was fired earlier in the day.
In Los Angeles, Andrew Wiggins dropped 40 points in his latest team colorway of the adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit 2017 and Montrezl Harrell continued his chase for the sneaker crown with a wear of the “Black Toe” Air Jordan I Retro.
After some light wears here in there, the HeatSeeker, got some heavy burn on Monday night as Will Barton, Emmanuel Mudiay, Josh Jackson and Dennis Smith Jr. were amongst those that laced up Under Armour’s latest silhouette.
Make sure to get caught up on the latest on Monday’s NBA kicks in the gallery above.
Photos via Getty Images
