History was made last night in San Antonio as LeBron James became the youngest player in NBA history to score 30,000 points. James became just the seventh player to do so, joining a handful of NBA legends. On James’ feet for the momentous occasion was a pair of wine/white Nike LeBron 15s adored with the names of his three children – Bryce, Bronny and Zhuri – and the hashtag #JAMESGANG.

Family was also the theme of one of Stephen Curry‘s sneakers as he brought out a special pair of white/black Under Armour ICON Curry 1s that featured a photo of his two children, Riley and Ryan.

Also making a big impression in NBA sneakers Tuesday night was Kyrie Irving‘s signature models. Irving hit the floor in Los Angeles rocking an amazing pair of volt/black Nike Kyrie 4s and his “One” PEs while Jayson Tatum brought out the “Luck” Nike Kyrie 3s. In OKC, Andre Roberson wore wild Nike Kyrie 2s and Paul George continued the excitement of his new Nike PG2 with a white/pastel flavored model.

It was a memorable evening of NBA sneakers so make sure you take a moment and soak all of it in with our latest recap in the gallery above.

Photos via Getty Images