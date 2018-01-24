-
-
Stephen Curry: Under Armour Curry 1
-
Kyrie Irving: Nike Kyrie 4
-
Jayson Tatum: Nike Kyrie 3
-
Carmelo Anthony: Jordan Melo 1.5
-
Kevin Durant: Nike KDX
-
Courtney Lee: Nike PG1
-
Kyrie Irving: Nike Kyrie 3
-
Andre Roberson: Nike Kyrie 2
-
Jarrett Jack: Nike Zoom Live II
-
Stephen Curry: Under Armour Curry 4
-
Klay Thompson: Anta KT3
-
Jarrett Allen: Nike Kyrie 3
-
Nick Young: adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit Low 2017
-
Paul George: Nike PG2
-
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Air Jordan X Retro, Marcus Smart: adidas Dame 4
-
Marcus Morris: Air Jordan XI Retro, Larry Nance Jr: adidas Mad Bounce
-
Terrance Ferguson: Under Armour Drive 4 Low
-
Garrett Temple: Nike PG1
-
Jeff Green: Air Jordan XXXII, Patty Mills: Under Armour Drive 4 Low
-
LaMarcus Aldridge: Jordan Super.Fly 2017, Kevin Love: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
-
Isaiah Thomas: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
-
J.R. Smith: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid, Dejounte Murray: Nike Kobe A.D.
-
Brandon Ingram: adidas Crazy Explosive Low 2016, Jaylen Brown: adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit 2017
-
Joe Harris: Nike Flyknit Hyperdunk 2016, Jerami Grant: Air Jordan VI Retro
-
De'Aaron Fox: Nike Kobe A.D.
-
Michael Beasley: Nike LeBron 15, Draymond Green: Nike React Hyperdunk 2017
-
Elfrid Payton: Nike Kobe XI Elite
NBA Kicks of the Night
History was made last night in San Antonio as LeBron James became the youngest player in NBA history to score 30,000 points. James became just the seventh player to do so, joining a handful of NBA legends. On James’ feet for the momentous occasion was a pair of wine/white Nike LeBron 15s adored with the names of his three children – Bryce, Bronny and Zhuri – and the hashtag #JAMESGANG.
Family was also the theme of one of Stephen Curry‘s sneakers as he brought out a special pair of white/black Under Armour ICON Curry 1s that featured a photo of his two children, Riley and Ryan.
Also making a big impression in NBA sneakers Tuesday night was Kyrie Irving‘s signature models. Irving hit the floor in Los Angeles rocking an amazing pair of volt/black Nike Kyrie 4s and his “One” PEs while Jayson Tatum brought out the “Luck” Nike Kyrie 3s. In OKC, Andre Roberson wore wild Nike Kyrie 2s and Paul George continued the excitement of his new Nike PG2 with a white/pastel flavored model.
It was a memorable evening of NBA sneakers so make sure you take a moment and soak all of it in with our latest recap in the gallery above.
Photos via Getty Images
