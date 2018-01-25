-
-
Clint Capella: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
-
Victor Oladipo: Air Jordan XXXII
-
Kyrie Irving: Nike Kyrie 4
-
P.J. Tucker: Air Jordan XIV Retro
-
Jayson Tatum: Nike Kyrie 3
-
Karl-Anthony Towns: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
-
Blake Griffin: Jordan Super.Fly 2017
-
Terry Rozier: Nike Kobe A.D.
-
Greg Monroe: Air Jordan X Retro
-
Chris Paul: Jordan CP3.AE X
-
Stanley Johnson: Air Jordan X Retro
-
Joe Johnson: Jordan Super.Fly 2017
-
Stanley Johnson: Nike PG1
-
DeMarcus Cousins: Nike Zoom Live II
-
Andre Drummond: Air Jordan X Retro
-
Tobias Harris: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
-
Alec Burks: adidas Dame 4
-
Trevor Booker: Nike KDX
-
Jonas Jerebko: Nike LeBron 15
-
Dennis Smith Jr: Under Armour Heatseeker
-
Montrezl Harrell: Air Jordan V Retro
-
P.J. Tucker: Air Jordan XX3 Retro, Dwight Powell: Nike Zoom Rev 2017
-
Marcus Morris: Air Jordan XI Retro, Montrezl Harrell: Air Jordan XII Retro
-
James Harden: adidas Harden Vol.1
-
Andrew Harrison: Under Armour Drive 4 Low, Ivan Rabb: Air Jordan XII Retro
-
Malcolm Delaney: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
-
Lou Williams: Peak Streetball Master, Terry Rozier: Nike Kobe A.D.
-
Brandon Paul: Air Jordan XXXII
-
Kyle Lowry: adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit Low 2017
-
Damian Lillard: adidas Dame 4
-
Devin Booker: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid, Victor Oladipo: Air Jordan XXXII
-
Pau Gasol, Marc Gasol: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
-
Tyler Ulis: Nike Zoom Kobe 8
-
Sam Dekker: Nike LeBron 14
-
Donovan Mitchell: adidas Dame 4
-
Ed Davis: Nike PG1, Andrew Wiggins: adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit 2017
-
Kemba Walker: Air Jordan X Retro, Jrue Holiday: Nike LeBron 15
NBA Kicks of the Night
Air Jordans were flowing last night led by P.J. Tucker and Montrezl Harrell, both of whom donned two pairs of retros each. Tucker hit the floor rocking the “Candy Cane” XIVs and the XX3 “Chicago.” On Monstar’s feet were the “Olympic” Vs and the “Cool Grey” XIIs. Lance Stephenson got in on the fun as he brought out the recently released Air Jordan XVIII in “Sport Royal” while Victor Oladipo got back on the Jordan horse as he went with a Pacers PE of the Air Jordan XXXII.
Clint Capela had the wildest pair of the evening as he brought out a hot rod custom of the Nike Hyperdunk 2017 Low with “Grind Now, Shine Later” hand lettered on the heel. Also catching our eyes Andre Drummond‘s Air Jordan X Retro “Cool Grey” and our sneaker of the night, Kyrie Irving‘s “Equality” Nike Kyrie 4.
Peep the rest of the night’s kicks in our latest gallery.
Photos via Getty Images
