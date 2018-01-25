Air Jordans were flowing last night led by P.J. Tucker and Montrezl Harrell, both of whom donned two pairs of retros each. Tucker hit the floor rocking the “Candy Cane” XIVs and the XX3 “Chicago.” On Monstar’s feet were the “Olympic” Vs and the “Cool Grey” XIIs. Lance Stephenson got in on the fun as he brought out the recently released Air Jordan XVIII in “Sport Royal” while Victor Oladipo got back on the Jordan horse as he went with a Pacers PE of the Air Jordan XXXII.

Clint Capela had the wildest pair of the evening as he brought out a hot rod custom of the Nike Hyperdunk 2017 Low with “Grind Now, Shine Later” hand lettered on the heel. Also catching our eyes Andre Drummond‘s Air Jordan X Retro “Cool Grey” and our sneaker of the night, Kyrie Irving‘s “Equality” Nike Kyrie 4.

Peep the rest of the night’s kicks in our latest gallery.

Photos via Getty Images