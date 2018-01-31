Tuesday night featured a plethora of dope kicks around the NBA and headlining the evening were the “Waffle” LeBron 15s and some vintage Kobes.

LeBron James showcased a Waffle Trainer inspired LeBron 15 which is part of the upcoming Nike LeBron Watch collection. Isaiah Thomas got another run out of the 2009 Nike Zoom Kobe IV “Gold Medal” and Trey Burke flexed in the 2012 Nike Zoom Kobe 7 All-Star “Galaxy. On the PE tip, Paul George wore a blue/yellow edition of his new Nike PG2.

Last but not least, James Harden – wearing the grey/red PE colorway of his adidas Harden Vol.1 – dropped a historic triple-double as he became the first player to do so while scoring 60 points.

Our latest gallery contains tons of images of the League’s best kicks so make sure you take a moment to check out what your favorite players were wearing.

Photos via Getty Images