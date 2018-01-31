Tuesday night featured a plethora of dope kicks around the NBA and headlining the evening were the “Waffle” LeBron 15s and some vintage Kobes.
LeBron James showcased a Waffle Trainer inspired LeBron 15 which is part of the upcoming Nike LeBron Watch collection. Isaiah Thomas got another run out of the 2009 Nike Zoom Kobe IV “Gold Medal” and Trey Burke flexed in the 2012 Nike Zoom Kobe 7 All-Star “Galaxy. On the PE tip, Paul George wore a blue/yellow edition of his new Nike PG2.
Last but not least, James Harden – wearing the grey/red PE colorway of his adidas Harden Vol.1 – dropped a historic triple-double as he became the first player to do so while scoring 60 points.
Our latest gallery contains tons of images of the League’s best kicks so make sure you take a moment to check out what your favorite players were wearing.
LeBron James: Nike LeBron 15
Trey Burke: Nike Zoom Kobe 7 AS
Paul George: Nike PG2
Otto Porter Jr.: Air Jordan XXXII
Markieff Morris: Nike Air Foamposite One
Isaiah Thomas: Nike Zoom Kobe 4
Russell Westbrook: Jordan Why Not Zer0.1
C.J. McCollum: Li-Ning Shadow Walker
Carmelo Anthony: Jordan Melo M13
Michael Beasley: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier XI
Jusuf Nurkic: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier XI
Dwyane Wade: Li-Ning Way of Wade 6
Darius Miller: Nike Kyrie 3
Vince Carter: Nike Air Max Dominate
Stephen Curry: Under Armour Curry 4, Donovan Mitchell: adidas Dame 4
Courtney Lee: Air Jordan X Retro
P.J. Tucker: Air Jordan IV Retro, Bismack Biyombo: Jordan Fly Unlimited
Patrick Patterson: Nike Air Max Dominate, Markieff Morris: Nike Air Foamposite One, Jodie Meeks: Air Jordan XIII Retro
Bradley Beal: Nike Hyperdunk 2017 Low
DeMar DeRozan: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid, Jimmy Butler: Air Jordan XXXII Low
Anthony Davis: Nike Air Max Dominate
Rajon Rondo: Anta RR5
Norman Powell: Nike Kobe A.D., Andrew Wiggins: adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit 2017
Klay Thompson: Anta KT3
Tristan Thompson: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier XI, Andre Drummond: Air Jordan X
Kevin Durant: Nike KDX, Joe Ingles: Nike Kobe X Low
Dejounte Murray: Nike PG1
Damian Lillard: BAPE x adidas Dame 4
James Harden: adidas Harden Vol.1
Gary Harris: Nike PG1, Danny Green: Nike Kyrie 3
Donovan Mitchell: adidas Dame 4
Jameer Nelson, Garrett Temple: Nike PG1
