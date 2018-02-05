NBA Kicks of the Night

While everyone was prepping for Super Bowl LII, a handful of NBA games were played with several notable kicks hitting the hardwood.

In OKC, the Thunder’s play may have been disappointing in the team’s loss to the Lakers, but their kicks certainly didn’t disappoint. Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony both donned the “BHM” versions of their signature models, the Jordan Why Not Zer0.1 and the Melo 1.5 Retro, while Paul George wore a grey and yellow colorway of his Nike PG2.

Out in Brooklyn, we got a glimpse of Jabari Parker’s PE Jordan Super.Fly 2017 and Giannis Antetokounmpo continued to do his thing in his cream-based Nike Kobe A.D. Mid. C.J. Miles wore a pair of popular retros as he took the floor in the “Bred” Air Jordan XIIIs.

Peep the full gallery below.

Photos via Getty Images