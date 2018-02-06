NBA Kicks of the Night

Air Jordans were in the spotlight on Monday night, headlined by the Chinese New Year pack and the Supreme Vs.

Montrezl Harrell put in work in both the Air Jordan VI Retro CNY and the “Olive” XIIIs while Otto Porter Jr. wore the XXXII CNYs. Lance Stephenson flexed in the Supreme x Air Jordan V “Camo” before hitting the floor in the black OVO x Air Jordan Xs. In Detroit, Andre Drummond went with a classic as he played in the “Black Toe” Air Jordan XIV and Orlando’s Elfrid Payton has been stepping up his sneaker game as he went with the Air Jordan IV Retro “Oreo.”

Vince Carter went “boing” as he brought out a vintage pair of his Nike Shox Vision TB PEs which released back in 2009. Markieff Morris also went with some older joints as he donned the “Pearl” Nike Air Foamposite Pros and Dirk Nowitzki reached the 50,000-minute plateau in Los Angeles while rocking the BHM Nike Hyperdunk 2017s.

Photos via Getty Images