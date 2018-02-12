NBA Kicks of the Night

The new-look Cleveland Cavaliers may have impressed with their dominating 121-99 win in Boston, but it was Kyrie Irving that had the sneaker community buzzing with his latest PE. Irving broke out a pair of “Yellow Lobster” Nike Kyrie 4s which is likely a nod to the coveted SB grail model that came out back in 2009 in extremely limited numbers.

In Houston, P.J. Tucker continued to flex his sneaker prowess with a fresh NikeiD throwback of the Zoom KD 5 while rookie Dennis Smith Jr. hit the floor in a custom pair of the Under Armour Heatseeker. Further out west, we got our best look yet at C.J. McCollum‘s Li-Ning Sonic 6 which he had on his feet the night he dropped 50 points on the Bulls earlier this month.

Don’t miss out on the rest of Sunday’s best NBA kicks and let us know which your favorite model was in the comments below.

Photos via Getty Images