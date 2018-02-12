NBA Kicks of the Night

The new-look Cleveland Cavaliers may have impressed with their dominating 121-99 win in Boston, but it was Kyrie Irving that had the sneaker community buzzing with his latest PE. Irving broke out a pair of “Yellow Lobster” Nike Kyrie 4s which is likely a nod to the coveted SB grail model that came out back in 2009 in extremely limited numbers.
In Houston, P.J. Tucker continued to flex his sneaker prowess with a fresh NikeiD throwback of the Zoom KD 5 while rookie Dennis Smith Jr. hit the floor in a custom pair of the Under Armour Heatseeker. Further out west, we got our best look yet at C.J. McCollum‘s Li-Ning Sonic 6 which he had on his feet the night he dropped 50 points on the Bulls earlier this month.
Don’t miss out on the rest of Sunday’s best NBA kicks and let us know which your favorite model was in the comments below.
-
-
Kyrie Irving: Nike Kyrie 4
-
-
P.J. Tucker: Nike Zoom KD 5
-
-
Dennis Smith Jr.: Under Armour Heatseeker
-
-
Russell Westbrook: Air Jordan XXX
-
-
Dennis Schroder: Nike PG1
-
-
Marcus Morris: Air Jordan VII Retro
-
-
C.J. McCollum: Li-Ning Sonic 6
-
-
C.J. MIles: Air Jordan XIV Retro
-
-
LeBron James: Nike LeBron 15
-
-
Jimmy Butler: Air Jordan XXXII Low
-
-
Cody Zeller: Air Jordan XXXII
-
-
Paul George: Nike PG2
-
-
Jeff Green: Air Jordan XXXII
-
-
Enes Kanter: Nike Air Max Dominate
-
-
Lance Thomas: Jordan Melo M13
-
-
James Harden: adidas Harden Vol.1
-
-
Vince Carter: Nike Hyperdunk 2107
-
-
Ivan Rabb: Air Jordan XII Retro
-
-
Willie Cauley-Stein: Nike PG1
-
-
Andrew Wiggins: adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit 2017
-
-
Marc Gasol: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
-
-
Carmelo Anthony: Jordan Melo M13
-
-
Damian Lillard: adidas Dame 4
-
-
Donovan Mitchell: adidas Dame 4
-
-
Jordan Clarkson: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
-
-
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Air Joradn X Retro, DeMar DeRozan: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
-
-
Kent Bazemore: Under Armour Curry 4 Low, Stanley Johnson: Nike PG1
-
-
Rodney Hood: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid, Jayson Tatum: Nike Kyrie 3
-
-
Victor Oladipo: Air Jordan XXXII, Tim Hardaway Jr.: Air Jordan XXXII Low
-
-
Malcolm Delaney: Nike Kyrie 2, Blake Griffin: Air Jordan XXXII
-
-
George Hill: Peak Monster GH3
-
-
Lance Stephenson: Air Jordan XIII Retro, Dameyan Dotson: Nike Zoom Live II
-
-
Johnathan Motley: Air Jordan XI Retro, Clint Capela: Nike Hyperdunk 2017 Low
-
-
Emmanuel Mudiay: Under Armour Heatseeker
Photos via Getty Images