NBA Kicks of the Night

It looks like P.J. Tucker saw Jimmy Butler rocking Eminem x Carhartt Air Jordan IVs recently because the NBA’s reigning sneaker king went extra hard with his kicks on Tuesday as he wore the highly coveted 2013 “Legends of Summer” Air Jordan III. While not as pricey as the $20,000 Eminems, the Legends will run you in upwards of $15,000 if you’re fortunate to even find them in your size.

Tuesday night’s headliner featured the new-look Cavs visiting OKC and there was plenty of fresh kicks on court. LeBron James wore an all-white Nike LeBron 15 with a multi-color outsole while Paul George went with a sunset-esque gradient PE pair of his Nike PG2. Russell Westbrook broke out the “2-Way” colorway of his Jordan Why Not Zer0.1 and Carmelo Anthony rocked a familiar pair of his Jordan Melo M13.

As always, Kobes were another popular wear around the league with DeMar DeRozan rocking an earth toned Nike Kobe A.D. Mid and Trey Lyles bringing out the Nike Kobe 9 Elite FTB. And closing out, Jeff Teague – who normally wears the Kobe A.D. Mids – switched things up and went with the Nike Air Zoom Generation Retro.

