NBA Kicks of the Night

by February 26, 2018
791

It was an incredible Sunday on the sneaker front led by LeBron James debuting a sick new colorway of his signature model and several of the League’s biggest sneakerheads rocking some incredible heat.

We start with King James as he brought out a white-based multicolor BattleKnit Nike LeBron 15 in the Cavs’ tilt with the Spurs. In Denver, a trio of the League’s sneaker connoisseurs dressed to impressed with P.J. Tucker donning the “JTH” Air Jordan III Retro, Trey Lyles went the “Wheat” Nike Air Zoom Generaton Retro and Joe Johnson rocked the slick “Bred” Air Jordan IX Retro.

And not to be out-shined, Markieff Morris had collectors salivating with his wear of the “Oregon” Nike Air Foamposite One.

Make sure to check out all the kicks above along with great shots of Rajon Rondo‘s Anta RR5 and Dwight Howard‘s Peak DH3 in our latest NBA sneaker recap.

Photos via Getty Images

   
You Might Also Like
NBA

Report: LeBron Initially Was Not Expecting Cavs To Make Big Deals At Deadline

3 hours ago
1,058
Nike LeBron 15
Kicks

Nike LeBron 15 “Equality” Gets Limited Release

4 hours ago
683
NBA

Three Billboards In Cleveland Trying To Entice LeBron James To Join Philly

5 hours ago
415
lebron popovich
NBA

LeBron James Calls Gregg Popovich ‘One Of My All-Time Favorite People’

7 hours ago
1,375
NBA

LeBron James Says Refs Only Protect Shooters

8 hours ago
718
Gregg Popovich, LeBron James
NBA

Gregg Popovich: LeBron James is ‘A Brilliant Example for Millions of Kids’

1 day ago
1,125

TRENDING