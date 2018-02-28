NBA Kicks of the Night

LeBron James made history last night as he became the first player in NBA history to rack up 30,000 points along with 8,000 boards and 8,000 assists. James wore two different grey-based pairs of his Nike LeBron 15 as he finished the night with a triple-double in the Cavs win over the Nets.

Trey Lyles was also feeling the ‘Bron vibes as he donned the “Hollywood” colorway of the 15s while Hassan Whiteside continued his affinity for the Nike LeBron 12 with a special custom pair that tied back to Miami’s “City” uniforms. In the same game, Robert Covington wore Nike Hyperdunk 2017 Low customs featuring Malcolm X.

Closing out, Montrezl Harrell continued to flex his sneaker muscle as he brought out both the Air Jordan XII Retro DB and the “Black Toe” Air Jordan XIII Retro and Dwyane Wade honored Parkdale shooting victim Joaquin Oliver on his Li-Ning Way of Wade 6 as he knocked down the game-winner in Miami.

Scroll down to see last night’s best NBA kicks.

Photos via Getty Images