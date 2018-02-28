NBA Kicks of the Night

LeBron James made history last night as he became the first player in NBA history to rack up 30,000 points along with 8,000 boards and 8,000 assists. James wore two different grey-based pairs of his Nike LeBron 15 as he finished the night with a triple-double in the Cavs win over the Nets.
Trey Lyles was also feeling the ‘Bron vibes as he donned the “Hollywood” colorway of the 15s while Hassan Whiteside continued his affinity for the Nike LeBron 12 with a special custom pair that tied back to Miami’s “City” uniforms. In the same game, Robert Covington wore Nike Hyperdunk 2017 Low customs featuring Malcolm X.
Closing out, Montrezl Harrell continued to flex his sneaker muscle as he brought out both the Air Jordan XII Retro DB and the “Black Toe” Air Jordan XIII Retro and Dwyane Wade honored Parkdale shooting victim Joaquin Oliver on his Li-Ning Way of Wade 6 as he knocked down the game-winner in Miami.
Scroll down to see last night’s best NBA kicks.
Trey Lyles: Nike LeBron 15
LeBron James: Nike LeBron 15
Rodney Hood: Nike PG2
C.J. McCollum: Li-Ning Sonic 6
Jamal Murray: adidas Crazylight Boost Primeknit Low 2017
Markieff Morris: Nike Air Foamposite One
Hassan Whiteside: Nike LeBron 12
Bradley Beal: Nike Zoom Rev 2018
Giannis Antetokounmpo: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
Lauri Markkanen: Nike React Hyperdunk 2017 Flyknit
Bogdan Bogdanovic: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
LeBron James: Nike LeBron 15
Kelly Oubre Jr: adidas Harden Vol.1
Wilson Chandler: Nike PG2
Otto Porter Jr.: Air Jordan XXXII
Jabari Parker: Jordan Super.Fly 2017
Tobias Harris: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
Lou Williams: Peak Streetball Master
Paul Millsap: Nike Zoom Shift
Cristiano Felicio: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
Dwight Howard: Peak DH3
Tristan Thompson: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier XI
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: Nike Kyrie 3
Marvin Williams: Nike Zoom Live II
Dwyane Wade: Li-Ning Way of Wade 6
Gary Harris: Nike PG1, Montrezl Harrell: Air Jordan XII Retro DB
Josh Richardson: Nike PG1, James Johnson: Nike Zoom Kobe 1 Protro, Ben Simmons: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
Montrezl Harrell: Air Jordan XIII Retro
Goran Dragic: adidas Dame 4, Robert Covington: Nike Hyperdunk 2017 Low
Shabazz Napier: Nike React Hyperdunk 2017 Flyknit, Damian Lillard: adidas Dame 4
Joel Embiid: adidas Mad Bounce
Photos via Getty Images