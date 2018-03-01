NBA Kicks of the Night

February closed out with a certified bang as Wednesday night was loaded with some of the game’s most coveted kicks.
In a game that featured several sneaker heavyweights, it was James Harden that made headlines as he snatched Wesley Johnson’s ankles while rocking his “Califonia Dreamin” adidas Harden Vol.2. The match-up of sneaker titans P.J. Tucker and Montrezl Harrell didn’t disappoint with Tucker rocking the Nike LeBron X EXT “Red Suede” PE and the “Tinker” Air Jordan III Retro while Harrell went with the “Cool Grey” Air Jordan XI Retro and the Off White x Air Jordan I.
Stephen Curry took the floor of the Capital One Arena rocking a special pair of custom Under Armour Curry 4s. The shoe was a special collaboration with President Barack Obama’s My Brother’s Keeper Alliance and prominently featured the organization’s logo on the shoe. In the same game, Kevin Durant debuted his newest Nike KDX colorway, the latest iteration of the “Aunt Pearls.”
Those were just some of the highlights from Wednesday night. Make sure you get a chance to see all of the evening’s gems in our latest recap below.
Stephen Curry: Under Armour Curry 4
James Harden: adidas Harden Vol.2
P.J. Tucker: Air Jordan III Retro
P.J. Tucker: Nike LeBron X EXT
Kyrie Irving: Nike Kyrie 4
Kent Bazemore: Under Armour Heatseeker
Joe Johnson: Air Jordan XI Retro
Tobias Harris: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
Stanley Johnson: Nike Kyrie 4
Russell Westbrook: Jordan Why Not Zer0.1
Chris Paul: Jordan CP3.X AE
Dennis Schroder: Nike Zoom Run the One
Jayson Tatum: Nike PG1
Josh Huestis: Nike PG1
Patrick Patterson: Nike Air Max Dominate
Aaron Gordon: Nike Kyrie 4
Sean Kilpatrick: And 1 SK
Blake Griffin: Air Jordan XXXII
Andre Drummond: Air Jordan X Retro
Giannis Antetokounmpo: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
Otto Porter Jr.: Air Jordan XXXII
Jabari Parker: Jordan Super.Fly 2017
Klay Thompson: Anta KT3
Eric Bledsoe: Nike LeBron 15
Fred VanVleet: BAPE x adidas Dame 4
Dwight Howard: Peak DH3
Anthony Tolliver: Under Armour Team Drive 4
Langston Galloway: Q4 Sports 495 Lo
Paul George: Nike PG2
Montrezl Harrell: Air Jordan XI Retro, Eric Gordon: adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit Low 2017
Lance Stephenson: Air Jordan III Retro, Mike Muscala: Nike Hyperdunk 2017, Dewayne Dedmon: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier XI
P.J. Tucker: Air Jordan III Retro, Montrezl Harrell: Off White x Air Jordan I Retro
Anthony Davis: Nike Air Max Dominate, LaMarcus Aldridge: Air Jordan XI Retro
Dennis Smith Jr.: Under Armour Drive 4 Low
Manu Ginobili: Nike Hyperdunk 2017 Low, Danny Green: Nike Kyrie 4, Davis Bertans: adidas Dame 4
Jerami Grant: Air Jordan XI Retro
Josh Jackson: Under Armour Heatseeker, Marc Gasol: Nike Hyperdunk 2017
Devin Booker: Nike Hyperdunk 2016 Low
DeMar DeRozan: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
Bradley Beal: Nike Zoom Rev 2018
Kelly Oubre Jr.: adidas J Wall 1, Nick Young: adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit Low 2017
Jaylen Brown: adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit Low 2017
Victor Oladipo: Air Jordan XXXII Low, Kent Bazemore: Under Armour Heatseeker
Malcolm Delaney: Air Jordan X Retro, Dewayne Dedmon: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier XI
Kyle Lowry: adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit Low 2017
Photos via Getty Images