NBA Kicks of the Night

February closed out with a certified bang as Wednesday night was loaded with some of the game’s most coveted kicks.

In a game that featured several sneaker heavyweights, it was James Harden that made headlines as he snatched Wesley Johnson’s ankles while rocking his “Califonia Dreamin” adidas Harden Vol.2. The match-up of sneaker titans P.J. Tucker and Montrezl Harrell didn’t disappoint with Tucker rocking the Nike LeBron X EXT “Red Suede” PE and the “Tinker” Air Jordan III Retro while Harrell went with the “Cool Grey” Air Jordan XI Retro and the Off White x Air Jordan I.

Stephen Curry took the floor of the Capital One Arena rocking a special pair of custom Under Armour Curry 4s. The shoe was a special collaboration with President Barack Obama’s My Brother’s Keeper Alliance and prominently featured the organization’s logo on the shoe. In the same game, Kevin Durant debuted his newest Nike KDX colorway, the latest iteration of the “Aunt Pearls.”

Those were just some of the highlights from Wednesday night. Make sure you get a chance to see all of the evening’s gems in our latest recap below.

Photos via Getty Images