NBA Kicks of the Night

It was another big night for Air Jordan Retros around the league with several fan favorite models being represented.

Lance Stephenson and De’Aaron Fox both opted for Gym Red and White Jays with Stephenson wearing the “Win Like ’96” XIs and Fox donning the “Alternate” XIIs. As he’s done for the majority of the season, Montrezl Harrell took the floor in two different models going with the “Flint” XIIIs and the “Orion” VIIs. Malcolm Delaney had the evening’s most exclusive Jordans as he hit the hardwood in the “Quai 54” IIs and C.J. Miles rocked a classic as he rocked the “Candy Cane” XIVs.

Other standouts on the evening included Frank Mason III’s Li-Ning Flash IVs, Taurean Prince’s adidas Crazy Explosives and Jabari Parker’s tough olive Jordan Super.Fly 2017.

Make sure to peep our latest daily round-up of the NBA’s best kicks.

Photos via Getty Images