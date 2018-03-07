NBA Kicks of the Night

The sneaker flex was strong last night and Carmelo Anthony got into the act with a Jordan Melo 1.5 done up in a multicolor graphic print. Across the floor, P.J. Tucker was up to the challenge as he brought out the equally wild Air Jordan VII Retro OC “Miro” and a PE colorway of the Nike Air Penny IV. Tucker’s teammate, Chris Paul, also snapped, wearing an exclusive Air Jordan XI colorway.

Not to be outdone, Montrezl Harrell came with his own heat as he rocked the white/orange colorway of the Jordan Melo 1.5 while also bringing out Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier III in the TB colorway of “White/University Blue.”

Customs have become a regular sight in NBA games and tonight’s sickest pair belonged to Jrue Holiday. He wore a navy/maroon gradient LeBron 15 model. Adidas highlights included Joel Embiid in his All-Star adidas Mad Bounce, James Harden keeping the Rockets rolling in his Harden Vol.2 “Traffic Jam” and Damian Lillard scorched the Knicks in his Dame 4.

We’ve got over 30 images from last night’s NBA sneaker action so make sure you take a moment to check out our latest gallery below.

Photos via Getty Images