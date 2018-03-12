NBA Kicks of the Night

A trio of vintage Kobes highlight an incredible Sunday in NBA sneakers. Isaiah Thomas and P.J. Tucker both went with the Nike Zoom Kobe 6 with Thomas donning the “Orange County” colorway and Tucker with the coveted “Barcelona.” In New York, Trey Burke rocked the “Galaxy” Nike Zoom Kobe 7 ASG.

LeBron James went “Hollywood” in Los Angeles as he wore his pink-toned Nike LeBron 15 while Julius Randle had a career high 36 points to go with 14 boards and seven assists in the Nike Kobe A.D in the Lakers’ win. Jordan Clarkson made his return to L.A. rocking the “Ashes” colorway of the Nike LeBron 15.

Other highlights from Sunday include Kyrie Irving‘s “March Madness” Nike Kyrie 4, Karl-Anthony Towns with another graphic-drive Nike Hyperdunk 2017 and a pair of PE Nike Zoom Rev 2018s worn by Richard Jefferson and Draymond Green.

Peep the rest of Sunday’s NBA sneaker lineup in our latest gallery.

