NBA Kicks of the Night

Big news in NBA kicks tonight as Stephen Curry debuted his latest signature model, the Under Armour Curry 5. This initial colorway has been dubbed “Pi Day” with 314 pairs initially released on a special UA site, SC30-v5.com. Retail was set at $130, but every pair sold out. There will be a restock on April 14.
Other notables on the evening were Isaiah Thomas breaking out the “March Madness” Nike Kobe A.D. Mid and the Morris twins squaring off in the Nike Zoom Kobe 1 Protro and the “Grey Toe” Air Jordan XIII Retro, respectively. Scroll down to peep who wore what.
Stephen Curry: Under Armour Curry 5
Jayson Tatum: Nike PG2
Andre Iguodala, Isaiah Thomas: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
Aron Baynes: Nike Air Max Dominate, Bradley Beal: Nike Zoom Rev 2018
De’Aaron Fox: Nike Kyrie 3
Marcus Morris: Nike Zoom Kobe 1 Protro, Markieff Morris: Air Jordan XIII Retro
Kevin Durant: Nike KDX, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
Ian Mahinmi: Nike Zoom Live 2017, Greg Monroe: Air Jordan XXXII
Giannis Antetokounmpo: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
Terry Rozier: Nike Kobe A.D., Shane Larkin: Nike Kyrie 3
Brandon Jennings: Nike PG1
Goran Dragic: adidas Dame 4
Eric Bledsoe: Nike LeBron 15
Lonzo Ball: BBB ZO2 Prime Remix, Nick Young: adidas Crazy Explosive Primeknit Low 2017
Khem Birch: Nike Kobe A.D. Mid
Willie Cauley-Stein: Nike PG1, James Johnson: Nike LeBron 15
Photos via Getty Images