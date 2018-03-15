NBA Kicks of the Night

by March 15, 2018
112

Big news in NBA kicks tonight as Stephen Curry debuted his latest signature model, the Under Armour Curry 5. This initial colorway has been dubbed “Pi Day” with 314 pairs initially released on a special UA site, SC30-v5.com. Retail was set at $130, but every pair sold out. There will be a restock on April 14.

Other notables on the evening were Isaiah Thomas breaking out the “March Madness” Nike Kobe A.D. Mid and the Morris twins squaring off in the Nike Zoom Kobe 1 Protro and the “Grey Toe” Air Jordan XIII Retro, respectively. Scroll down to peep who wore what.

Photos via Getty Images

    
