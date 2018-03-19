NBA Kicks of the Night

by March 19, 2018
With March Madness in full effect, P.J. Tucker decided to get in on the action with a pair of the very exclusive “Georgetown” Air Jordan III Retros for Houston’s game against Minnesota. In the heated affair, it was James Harden leading the way for the Rockets as he finished the night with 34 points and 12 dimes in the adidas Harden Vol.2.

OKC’s big three continued their parade of PE signature models with Russell Westbrook in his navy Jordan Why Not Zer0.1, Melo in his team-colored Jordan Melo M13 and Paul George donning his yellow Nike PG2s. Also getting some shine in the sneaker spotlight was Terrence Ferguson as he brought out another fire colorway of the Under Armour Heatseeker.

Other standouts on the evening included Tobias Harris with the fresh “3D” Nike Zoom Kobe 11 EM, Montrezl Harrell rocking both the Jordan Melo 5.5 and the Nike Zoom Kobe VII “Wolf” and C.J. Miles staying on the Jordan tip with the Air Jordan XIII Retro “Dirty Bred.”

Photos via Getty Images

    
