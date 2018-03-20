NBA Kicks of the Night

by March 20, 2018
486

Monday night featured a matchup between King James and the Greek Freak and it was James out dueling Antetokounmpo en route to 40 points and yet another triple-double. On LeBron’s feet was a pair of wine-flavored Nike LeBron 15s while Giannis rocked a white/gold PE of the Nike Kobe A.D. Mid.

In Indianapolis, Lance Stephenson had some sneaker issues as the sole on his vintage pair of Nike Zoom Huarache 2k4 KB’s came off during the Pacers affair with the Lakers. The mishap wasn’t a major one as Born Ready continued play before switching to the “Obsidian” Air Jordan XV Retro. Kyle Kuzma continued his impressive rookie season dropping 27 points while rocking the UNDFTD x Nike Zoom Kobe 1 Protro.

The New York Knicks had a few notable kicks on the night as Emmanuel Mudiay’s rocked a fresh pair of white and iridescent Under Armour Heatseekers, Tim Hardaway Jr. went with the Air Jordan XIII Retro “Hyper Royal” and Troy Williams wore the “March Madness” Nike PG2.

Peep the rest of Monday’s NBA kicks in our gallery just ahead.

Photos via Getty Images

   
