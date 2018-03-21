NBA Kicks of the Night

by March 21, 2018
Fans of Kobe’s signature line were treated to a night that featured several notable models.

P.J. Tucker headlined the group as he brought out a pair of custom Nike Zoom Kobe 5 “Bruce Lee” which were adorned with the Aces logo. Elfrid Payton and Tyler Ulis went with the Nike Zoom Kobe 8 with each rocking the “Extraterrestrial” and the “Purple Gradient,” respectively. Tobias Harris continued to represent for the Kobe set with another wear of the Nike Kobe 11 EM “3D.”

Chris Paul debuted his latest Jordan Brand signature model as he wore the first colorway of the CP3.XI which features a forefoot strap and an upper color-blocked in a tie-dye manner. While CP3 was doing that, Jordan Retros continued to be a mainstay of NBA kicks as Montrezl Harrell went with the Air Jordan VI “Gatorade” and the “Orion Blue” VIIs. Arron Afflalo and Jerami Grant both rocked the “Space Jams” while Marcus Morris hit a game-winner in the “Concord” XIs.

There was plenty of heat on display Tuesday night around the NBA so make sure you get caught up with our latest recap below.

